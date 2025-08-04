  • home icon
  • "Divine timing," "Lmaooooo" - Fans erupt to Tony Khan's post shortly after Brock Lesnar's return at WWE SummerSlam 

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Aug 04, 2025 08:47 GMT
Tony Khan (left) and Brock Lesnar (right) (Images via WWE Instagram and AEW YouTube)

At WWE SummerSlam 2025, Brock Lesnar returned after the conclusion of the main event match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena. The Beast's comeback has received polarising reactions from fans. While some are overjoyed, others are disgusted with the Stamford-based company's decision to bring him back.

Interestingly, right after SummerSlam ended, AEW president Tony Khan released a statement on X. In his tweet, he thanked fans for watching and supporting All Elite Wrestling and urged them to turn in this week as well.

"Thank you all who watch AEW! AEW is having an excellent 2025 because of all of you watching the @AEWonTV + ppv shows! See you this week on @TBSNetwork + @StreamOnMax for Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite THIS WEDNESDAY!"
In Khan's post, he was simply promoting his company. However, since he tweeted just after Lesnar's return, fans believe that he was throwing shade at the rival promotion. The internet wrestling community found the timing quite hilarious.

Fans react to Tony Khan's post after Lesnar's WWE return. (Images via Khan's X handle)
Fans react to Tony Khan's post after Lesnar's WWE return. (Images via Khan's X handle)

Why is Brock Lesnar controversial?

Brock Lesnar is undoubtedly one of the greatest of all time. He is an extraordinary athlete and has won numerous accolades in World Wrestling Entertainment, including the WWE Championship, a staggering seven times. Although he is a legend in the business, he is also quite a controversial figure.

The Beast was named in the 2024 lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant. In this lawsuit, Grant accused Vince McMahon of severe sexual misconduct and coercing her to have sexual relationships with Lesnar, as well as former WWE executive John Laurinaitis.

Brock Lesnar's last match in World Wrestling Entertainment took place at SummerSlam 2023, where he lost to Cody Rhodes.

