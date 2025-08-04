  • home icon
  Tony Khan to sign top WWE star after SummerSlam 2025 to lead forgotten AEW stable? Analyzing the chances

Tony Khan to sign top WWE star after SummerSlam 2025 to lead forgotten AEW stable? Analyzing the chances

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Aug 04, 2025 02:46 GMT
AEW CEO and Creative Head Tony Khan
AEW CEO and Creative Head Tony Khan [Image Credits: AEW's website (allelitewrestling.com)]

AEW has signed a number of WWE talent over the years since its inception in 2019. While the All Elite roster is totally stacked at the moment, Tony Khan could potentially bring in a top WWE name who could possibly soon be on his way out of the sports entertainment juggernaut. The star in question, Karrion Kross, could be an interesting candidate to lead one of the Jacksonville-based company's long-time factions, The Dark Order.

The Herald of Doomsday returned to WWE in 2022 after initially being released by the promotion a year prior. Kross has amassed a massive fan-following over the past few months owing to his compelling character work and promos, despite not being featured as prominently on the company's flagship shows and PLEs. The former NXT Champion is currently in a contract year, and recent reports indicate that he and his wife Scarlett have not yet re-signed.

Although Kross is likely to stay on in WWE, in case the promotion does not make a satisfactory offer to him, AEW could swoop in and sign the 40-year-old. The former leader of The Final Testament could not only work with and play off of the Tony Khan-led company's top talent on television, he could also take on the mantle of the new head of The Dark Order, one of the promotion's original factions.

The Dark Order has not been featured much on AEW television lately despite their popularity among long-time fans. Kross, whose gimmick seemingly involves pushing people and changing them as individuals, could approach Evil Uno, John Silver and Alex Reynolds and convince them to channel more intensity, ambition and focus moving forward. A star of his magnitude joining the group would also raise its stock greatly on AEW programming. However, such an angle is entirely speculative at this point.

Kross was in action recently at SummerSlam Saturday, where he lost a one-on-one bout against Sami Zayn, with whom he has been feuding for a while.

Announcements for this week's AEW Dynamite

AEW will be hosting this week's episode of Dynamite at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio. Only two matches have been announced for the show so far, including a World Tag Team Title Tournament semifinal bout between The Young Bucks and Brodido, and a singles showdown between Mark Briscoe and MJF.

Furthermore, "Eight Belts" Mercedes Mone will be returning to television this Wednesday on Dynamite for the first time since losing to Toni Storm at All In : Texas.

Anurag Mukherjee

