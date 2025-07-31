Karrion Kross finally breaks silence on his contract with WWE expiring soon after SummerSlam

Karrion Kross has now opened up about what's happening with his contract. As per reports, the contract is set to expire soon after SummerSlam, with it coming up in August.There have been multiple reports about Karrion Kross' time with WWE coming to an end, with his contract with the company allegedly expiring in August. With the time for the contract coming up, it has not been renewed yet, apparently. The star and Scarlett have both been featured more on WWE TV heading into SummerSlam, with Kross getting a match against Sami Zayn at the event.He was recently asked about his contract situation when he was on the Battleground podcast. Replying to the questions, he talked about his time in WWE and whether he is expected to continue with the company. He was asked about his contract and whether he could clear the air about it for the Internet Wrestling Community.His answer, though, shed more doubt on his future with WWE than resolving it. He said that he felt that he should not talk about anything about what's going on with his contract with the company and that he was hoping that when the time was right, everything would be clearer and that even he and Scarlett would know more about it.“I don’t think I should talk about any of it right now, but I am hoping that when the time is right, everyone will know what’s going on, including us.” (6:51 - 7:01)WWE star Karrion Kross has hinted at a new character, bringing back an old name - The KillerGiven that the rumors are that there's no new deal yet, this answer does not bode the best for fans of Karrion Kross, but there's clearly more going on behind the scenes than meets the eye.Talking about what's next for him after WWE RAW, Kross hinted that he was bringing back his &quot;Killer&quot; name again in August. Whether that means that the contract will be up in August and that he will be returning with the name to the Indies, or if it's finally coming to WWE instead, remains to be seen.&quot;The writing’s on the wall. And it’s written in blood. Are you ready to know the whole story?&quot;It remains to be seen what happens with the star in the coming days.If you use the quotes from the first half of this article, please credit the Battleground podcast and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.