  • "The writing's on the wall" - Karrion Kross finally breaks silence in shocking video, bringing back old name and a new alliance amid leaving WWE rumor

"The writing's on the wall" - Karrion Kross finally breaks silence in shocking video, bringing back old name and a new alliance amid leaving WWE rumor

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 29, 2025 03:13 GMT
It
It's time for whatever is next (Credit: WWE.com)

Karrion Kross may have just broken the wrestling internet with his latest video. He is reviving an old name and may have just revealed his plans for an alliance with a legend, amid rumors that he is leaving WWE.

He posted a video on X after WWE RAW went off the air. He also put up a caption saying that the writing was on the wall. The footage showcased a voice message he received from a legend about getting in contact with him - Kevin Sullivan.

"The writing’s on the wall. And it’s written in blood. Are you ready to know the whole story?"
Kevin Sullivan went on to send Karrion Kross a message, expressing his uncertainty about what WWE was thinking of him and why he wasn't being pushed. He promised him he would make it big and sent him an offer, saying that the star had the potential to be among the biggest in the world.

"Kevin, this is Kevin Sullivan. I didn't text you because I wanted to talk to you. My friend, you have everything needed to be a huge star. You got the look, your wife is a great asset, good package. Your work is spectacular. I don't know what's going on, man. If you want to chat with me, please give me a call or text, whatever you want. But my friend, you are a talent that doesn't come around very often. I don't know what their problem is, but if you want to chat, maybe we can get to the bottom of it. But don't get down, because brother, you're gonna make it. You're gonna be huge," Sullivan said.
Kross ended the video by announcing The Killer Part Two would return in August 2025, both referring to his old name and when his contract with WWE comes to an end.

Karrion Kross is going to face Sami Zayn at SummerSlam, but then something new is coming

With this video, Karrion Kross has confirmed that it's time for something new for him. The star is set to face Sami Zayn at SummerSlam, but with rumors circulating about his contract expiring in August and him not having signed a new deal yet, there has been speculation about him leaving WWE.

Even if he does not leave, it seems something brand new is coming from August for Karrion Kross, as he is bringing back his old name, and it remains to be seen if he allies with Kevin Sullivan to work together on WWE TV.

Please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription if you use any quotes from this article.

Edited by Angana Roy
