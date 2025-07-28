  • home icon
2 Beloved WWE stars have informed talent their contracts with the company are up in August - Reports

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 28, 2025 01:19 GMT
Triple H is the one who decides on the contracts of WWE stars (Credit: WWE.com)
Triple H plays a big role in contract decisions of WWE stars (Credit: WWE.com)

WWE has now made it a thing that some stars, whose contracts are approaching expiry, are often not renewed, and the stars are let go. Several stars have been let go from their contracts recently in a similar manner, with their deals just not being renewed. Two beloved stars have seemingly informed talent that their contracts are coming up in August, when asked.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett's contracts with WWE are both apparently slated to be up in August. As per a report from Fightful Select, while they have not been talking about it voluntarily, when asked, they have informed talent that the dates for their contracts are indeed up in August.

Kross is going into SummerSlam to face Sami Zayn. He will have a match at the major event at this time. The report stated that while they have informed everyone their contracts are up, there's no certainty that this is confirmed, and also added a note that, given the TV time and limelight they are getting, it is likely they will continue with the company. However, the August date for the contract being up is accurate.

It remains to be seen if the contracts are renewed behind the scenes and whether any more details will be made public around this situation.

Karrion Kross has made a mark in WWE

The past year has seen Karrion Kross become a household name in WWE. The star has done everything he could with the little time he has had on TV and on social media to get the attention of the fans and get himself over.

The last few months have seen WWE take notice as well, with the star being put in a feud with Sami Zayn after trying to convert him and make him a heel. They have been working on the feud for a long time, and now, it has ended up becoming an actual match at SummerSlam.

What happens next remains to be seen, but he has a hold over the audience at this time. It has been noted repeatedly that Triple H decides which stars stay, and so the decision will likely be up to him ultimately.

