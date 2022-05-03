"They do not want to see him sell" - Former WWE personality asserts fans are not buying AEW star Wardlow's recent matches

AEW's locker room has been caught in the middle of the feud between Wardlow and MJF for months. Fans have clearly taken to the War Dog, as Jim Cornette pointed out this week. However, the wrestling veteran has issues with the star's booking.

Wardlow has been under the thumb of Maxwell Jacob Friedman since his debut. However, at Revolution 2022, he finally turned on his employer, helping CM Punk defeat The Salt of the Earth once and for all. Since then, MFJ has utilized his power over The War Dog to book him in matches against AEW's most brutal talent.

During the most recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager reviewed Wardlow's recent match. According to Cornette, Lance Archer was a more formidable opponent for Mr. Mayhem than The Butcher, who Wardlow faced the week before:

"The Butcher is not a threat to anyone. He’s never won a singles match, he’s just a big schlub that Wardlow shouldn’t have been selling for. With Archer, at least we’ve got a bigger, more mobile guy that’s been used and featured. He still never wins anything, but he beats up a bunch of smaller people," Cornette pointed out. (2:59:25)

BeyondThe3Count @BeyondThe3Count 🤬 #AEW @RealWardlow hits 4 Powerbombs on Lance Archer and got the victory nobody can stop him #AEW Dynamite .@RealWardlow hits 4 Powerbombs on Lance Archer and got the victory nobody can stop him😤🤬💯#AEW #AEWDynamite https://t.co/8Z7aIROHHn

Jim Cornette went on to discuss what he believes fans are reacting to when it comes to the War Dog's booking:

"People are not buying Wardlow’s selling. They’re buying Wardlow getting f***ed around by the security or the rulings, they get into that, and they’re buying Wardlow running roughshod over everybody. They do not want to see him sell, and I don’t blame ‘em," Cornette said (3:01:24)

You can catch up on the latest results of this week's Rampage here.

MJF teased the arrival of W. Morrissey (Big Cass) as Wardlow's next opponent in AEW

After Wardlow's well-received win against Lance Archer, an incensed MJF issued another challenge to the War Dog. Friedman described the next opponent's stature before dropping a familiar catchphrase: "And you can't teach that." The line is famously associated with former WWE Superstar Big Cass and his partner Enzo Amore.

AEW hyped the debut on social media after the show, tweeting out:

"After Wardlow wreaked havoc against @LanceHoyt at #AEWDynamite,@the_MJF sets up a match for@realwardlow next week against a man who is "smarter", "stronger" and "taller than #MrMayhem." - AEW's official account tweeted.

Currently, there has been no confirmation as to whether W. Morrissey is indeed the next challenger. However, IMPACT Wrestling's Deonna Purrazzo is already scheduled to defend her ROH Women's Championship against Mercedes Martinez at this week's Dynamite, so the door seems to be open for another crossover.

Fans who have not followed the star since his WWE departure might even be shocked at his physical transformation. Standing at 6'10" and in the best shape of his career, W. Morrissey might just be Wardlow's biggest challenge yet.

If using quotes from this article, please credit The Jim Cornette Experience and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Edited by Jacob Terrell