Wrestling veteran believes that fans want Christian Cage to turn heel

Christian Cage is currently a babyface in AEW, but the star is often remembered for his numerous heel runs. In a recent podcast, Jim Cornette pointed out that he believes that fans want the veteran to turn heel soon.

During the majority of his early WWE run, Christian was booked as a heel. From his time with The Brood to teaming up with Edge, even including much of his 2005 Intercontinental Championship run. Captain Charisma is known by far more fans as one of the most devious heels in the business.

In the most recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the former wrestling manager pointed out that Christian Cage is mainly babysitting Jurassic Express.

"Most wrestling fans would say that Christian ought to turn on all these f***ers. They’d feel bad for Christian having to sit there and be an adult in this room of children." (2:59:11)

Ryan Songalia @ryansongalia @Christian4Peeps should have been rocketed straight to the main event picture and gotten the WWE championship after this confrontation with Vince McMahon. Christian was red hot as a heel and the best performer in 2005 .@Christian4Peeps should have been rocketed straight to the main event picture and gotten the WWE championship after this confrontation with Vince McMahon. Christian was red hot as a heel and the best performer in 2005 https://t.co/VtwbOZu8yX

It's currently unclear if Christian Cage will end up turning heel or not, but tensions seem to be rising in the team.

Jim Cornette doesn't understand why Christian Cage is still paired with Jurassic Express

During a previous episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette also questioned why Cage was still paired with Jurassic Express and not a heel.

“Christian is apparently still managing Jungle Boy and [Luchasaurus]. I thought they were starting to turn him on Jungle Boy. Why don’t they wanna turn Christian heel? He’s had one match in the last year and he talks for [Jurassic Express] because Jungle Boy don’t wanna talk and [Luchasaurus] sounds and looks like an idiot,” Cornette said. (2:54:20)

ChanMan @ChandranTheMan



Can't wait to get a heel Christian Cage in AEW. He was always an awesome bad guy. That moment when Christian turns on Jurassic Express is going to be sweet.Can't wait to get a heel Christian Cage in AEW. He was always an awesome bad guy. #AEWDynamite That moment when Christian turns on Jurassic Express is going to be sweet. Can't wait to get a heel Christian Cage in AEW. He was always an awesome bad guy. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/ypvk4EwuN2

Christian Cage could very well return to being a top heel once again. If the tension between Jungle Boy and himself continues to build, the star might have to pick up his villain mantle one more time.

