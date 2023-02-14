"Do I want to see her wrestle?" - WWE veteran says AEW star reminds him of Stacy Keibler 

A WWE veteran recently opened up about his opinion on the AEW star after comparing her to Stacy Keibler.

The star in question, The Bunny, has been with the Jacksonville-based Promotion since its inception in 2019. While her character has remained relatively the same, she is yet to bag any titles on Tony Khan's roster. However, she has become a staple performer in the All Elite Women's division over the years, putting on solid matches to elevate other stars.

The Bunny's recent match with Jamie Hayter prompted Jim Cornette to share his opinion about the star. In a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran compared her to former WWE talent Stacy Keibler.

"The Bunny reminds me of Stacy Keibler. She's a very pretty girl. Stacy Keibler's legs were too long, she wasn't built for the wrestling business. She got into the wrestling business to find a f**king husband and then she traded up. The Bunny, attractive young lady, but do I want to see her wrestle? What the f**k." (4:25 - 4:45)

The WWE veteran also criticized another AEW star's booking

While Jim Cornette is seemingly quite uninterested in The Bunny, he is also not pleased with the direction MJF's booking is taking.

The AEW World Champion was previously seen brawling backstage with Konosuke Takeshita, which later led to a match between the two. However, Jim Cornette believes it was a poorly booked angle, according to his comments on The Jim Cornette Experience.

"After what I saw next, nothing means as much. Because now MJF – the one guy that ought to be protected – they’re in the back of the arena, him and [Takeshita], and a bunch of people run in and pull them apart and suddenly here comes Renee Moxley Good with a microphone and everybody stops to listen. The way it was done was so visually and obviously phony."

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for MJF in AEW.

