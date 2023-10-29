"Do NOT mention WWE at AEW events" - Fan gets heat after she accidentally says Roman Reigns' name on Collision

A wrestling fan recently took to social media to share her experience when she accidentally took Undisputed WWE Universal Campion Roman Reigns' name at an AEW Collison.

Calling professional wrestling a polarizing sport is an understatement. Due to the popularity of wrestling, the spectrum of its followers is massive and ranges from casual fans to enthusiasts. At present, WWE is at the top of the mountain when it comes to professional wrestling and is followed by AEW, who entered the scene just a few years ago.

Both companies enjoy a passionate fan following, which includes loyalists who are inclined to one and others who enjoy keeping track of both.

A fan took to Twitter (X) to narrate an incident relating to the polarizing nature of pro wrestling fandom and claimed to receive cold stares when she mentioned the name of Roman Reigns at AEW Collision.

"I ACCIDENTALLY SLIPPED AND MENTIONED ROMAN REIGNS THE FEAR ON MY FACE FROM THE STARES I GOT," fan posted.

The fan added that she felt the AEW enthusiasts were going to murder her due to the response she received and advised people not to make the same mistake at live events as she did.

"time legit stopped i thought they were going to murder me then and there. the streets are telling the truth. do NOT mention wwe at aew events. it's almost as bad as the iwc."

Roman Reigns set to face LA Knight at WWE Crown Jewel

LA Knight's unprecedented climb to stardom in such a short period has been unexpected. The Megastar was languishing in mid-card a year ago and was left out of Wrestlemania 39. However, Knight's charisma and skills made him the top act that fans chose to rally behind.

On the recent edition of SmackDown, LA Knight and The Tribal Chief signed a contract to make their match at Crown Jewel official. Reigns is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against The Megastar at the upcoming premium live event on November 4, 2023, in Riyadh.

In the main event of SmackDown, the 41-year-old defeated The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso to send a statement to the champion. Roman Reigns tried to spear him after the match, but Knight fended the attack by delivering BFT and stood tall to end the show.

