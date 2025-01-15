"Do the right thing" - Eric Bischoff advises Tony Khan to immediately release top AEW star

A top AEW star has been held back by the company despite asking for his release. Eric Bischoff has advised Tony Khan to let the star go.

AEW is notorious for keeping guys on the roster with no intention of using them. A few names that come to mind are Miro, Ricky Starks, and Rey Fenix. Miro got frustrated with his situation and asked for his release in September 2024. However, nothing new has come to light since then.

On the other hand, Rey Fenix also requested his release last. However, AEW added some injury time to his contract thereby extending it while his brother Penta got to start a new chapter in his career over at WWE.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff urged Tony Khan to release Rey Fenix and any star he has no intention of utilizing:

"If there's no plan to use him then for God's sake, I know money doesn't matter because Tony's not held accountable financially for anything, but damn, do the right thing. It's not like it's going to hurt your business Tony, just cut them loose, save the money, donate it." [H/T WrestlingInc.]

Eric Bischoff said that AEW is killing Miro's career

Miro started his AEW run in dominant fashion. He quickly captured the TNT Championship and it looked like he'd made the right decision by joining Tony Khan's promotion. However, over the years, Miro has been the subject of terrible booking.

Just when he was about to be pushed again, the company pulled the plug on him. His last match for the company took place at Worlds End 2023 and he has not been seen on TV since then.

During the same podcast, Eric Bischoff noted how Tony Khan was killing Miro's career by not using him on TV:

"When was the last time we saw Miro on TV? Year and a half? I couldn't tell you, I mean talk about killing a guy's career. There's two ways to kill a guy's career; overexpose him, and put him on a shelf indefinitely, out of sight out of mind. That's how you kill a brand." [H/T WrestlingInc.]

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan plans to use either Miro or Rey Fenix in the future.

