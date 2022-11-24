"Do you have riot armour?" - Wrestling world left in splits over new Elite merchandise seemingly mimicking CM Punk's iconic signature

Fans' thoughts were divided about The Elite's newly-released merchandise for AEW Dynamite in Chicago, which is seemingly derived from one of CM Punk's signature logos.

During their second match against Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Championship, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were heavily booed and even got the "F**k The Elite" chants from Punk's hometown faithful.

The trio proceeded to use those as fuel to further get into the skin of the Wintrust Arena crowd. Omega, in particular, mimicked the The Second City Saint's gesture from his GTS finisher.

On Twitter, a fan who attended the show uploaded The Elite's latest t-shirt, with the logo having emblems of the Chicago flag. The latter was the usual theme of the former AEW World Champion's merchandise to further indicate that he represents the Windy City.

A number of users immediately jumped in to express their two cents. Some of them believe that Omega, Matt and Nick Jackson were just trolling.

Meanwhile, one user was skeptical if the former AEW World Champion could really return. Another fan stated that The Elite has relied too much on the events from the September 4th Brawl Out, questioning if it's really authentic.

Ember Avenger @EmberAvenger @ShiningPolaris They're leaning so much into it, I can't say for sure that it's not a work anymore. @ShiningPolaris They're leaning so much into it, I can't say for sure that it's not a work anymore.

MERCH FREAK! @ShiningPolaris This shirt trolls so hard, it could ONLY be the work of...MERCH FREAK! @ShiningPolaris This shirt trolls so hard, it could ONLY be the work of...MERCH FREAK! https://t.co/aUpLNqWiac

In the latter stages of the match, Omega proceeded to hit PAC with CM Punk's signature maneuver while seemingly mocking the Chicagoans at the same time.

The Cleaner also bit The Bastard's arm to apparently take a dig at reports that he was masticated by Ace Steel during the September 4th brawl.

The Elite member poked fun of CM Punk's past mishaps on AEW Dynamite

Aside from Kenny Omega imitating the GTS gesture and finisher, Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks joined in by impersonating one of CM Punk's old botches.

Death Triangle's PAC was positioned by Nick Jackson for Matt to supposedly hit the Buckshot Lariat. However, the latter decided to sit down after flipping from the turnbuckle.

It was an apparent shot at The Second City Saint losing steam when he was about to execute the move against Hangman Page at Double or Nothing.

#AEWDynamite Bro these guys are not real Bro these guys are not real😭 #AEWDynamite https://t.co/XlaLOAKLeH

Despite pulling out all the stops, Omega and the Jackson brothers dropped another match against PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix to fall behind in their best-of-seven marathon, 0-2.

What are your thoughts on The Elite's latest merchandise seemingly taking a dig at one of CM Punk's signature logos? Sound off in the comments section.

