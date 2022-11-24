AEW Dynamite Results: WWE legend breaks silence after betraying Jon Moxley, new no.1 contender crowned, House of Black destroys multiple stars on return, top champion relinquishes title

Welcome to this week's edition of AEW Dynamite results. The show featured four matches, including two title bouts.

So without further ado, let's head straight to the results:

William Regal breaks his silence on AEW Dynamite

William Regal walked out and said that we'd hear from AEW World Champion MJF next week. Jon Moxley came out to the ring to confront the WWE legend after his betrayal.

A "You F**ked Up Chant" broke up as Moxley entered the ring. Bryan Danielson came down to the ring and stopped The Purveyor of Violence. He said that whatever Regal did was wrong, but they had also done plenty of wrong things before.

Danielson then slapped Moxley, and the latter looked infuriated. However, The American Dragon apologized soon after and said they all struggled to get here.

Bryan Danielson then said that he loved William Regal before Jon Moxley grabbed the microphone and told the WWE legend to run as far as he could.

Moxley intimidated Regal as the latter slowly retreated out of the ring as the two Blackpool Combat Club members inside the squared circle looked on.

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jake Hager on AEW Dynamite - All-Atlantic Championship Match

After a comedic exchange between Orange Cassidy and Jake Hager, the champion kicked the Jerico Appreciation Society member and hit a clothesline to follow up. Cassidy knocked Hager's cap down and threw him out of the ring. He then grabbed the cap and looked to hit a suicide dive on the outside, but the former WWE Superstar caught him and slammed him on the steel post.

Jake Hager was in control at this stage of the match and kicked Orange Cassidy from the apron. But Best Friends caught him. Hager took out the Best Friends at ringside before Cassidy hit a suicide dive on the challenger. He took Jericho Appreciation Society member and followed it up with a Stundog Millionaire on Hager.

Toward the end of the match, Hager hit an uranage for a two-count and looked to follow it up with a Vader Bomb. However, Cassidy avoided it, and Hager applied the ankle lock.

OC eventually escaped the submission move and hit the Orange Punch to retain his title on Dynamite.

Result: Orange Cassidy retained on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B+

Post-match, Best Friends, celebrated Orange Cassidy's victory, but The Factory came out to confront them. Suddenly, the lights went out, and House of Black made their blockbuster return to AEW.

They dismantled Best Friends and The Factory before Malakai Black put everyone on notice to end the segment.

Ricky Starks vs. Ethan Page on AEW Dynamite - World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals

Ethan Page hit a kick on Ricky Stark's injured ribs to start the match. He kept up the early advantage before Starks unloaded on him with a flurry of offense. Page stopped him with a headbutt and sent him into the corner. After a back-and-forth, Starks hit a huge spear but could not take advantage.

He rolled out of the ring, but Page took him out with a big boot. Starks looked to come back into the match with a DDT, but Page targeted his gut again to stop him. At one point in the match, Starks looked to hit a suicide dive on Page. However, Stokely Hathaway took him out of harm's way.

The referee ejected Hathaway soon after. Towards the end of the match, Ricky Starks hit a swinging neckbreaker on Ethan Page and followed it up with a DDT for a two-count.

He looked to hit the Roshambo, but Page came back with a powerbomb instead for a two-count. Starks then recovered and hit a series of kicks, followed by a diving spear to pick up the pinfall victory.

Result: Ricky Starks def. Ethan Page on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A

The Elite vs. Death Triangle on AEW Dynamite

Kenny Omega and Rey Fenix started the match, respectively. Omega with the early advantage as The Elite isolated Fenix. The Young Bucks took out Penta and PAC as Omega hit a Sky High for a two-count. Fenix then came back into the match with a cutter.

Fenix took everyone out at ringside, and Omega was sent inside the ring. PAC was tagged in. Death Triangle hit a triple dropkick and followed it up with the Risky Business for a two-count. After an intense clash, PAC and Nick Jackson were the legal competitors, and the latter took out the champion before tagging in Kenny Omega.

Penta tagged in, and he took out The Young Bucks. He hit a cazadora and followed it up with a DDT. He then hit multiple backbreakers. Toward the end of the match, Kenny Omega hit a V-Trigger, and a snapdragon after a distraction, and The Young Bucks took out Lucha Bros. with the BTE Trigger.

Omega then looked to hit a One-Winged Angel, but PAC got out, and The Cleaner hit a GTS for a two-count instead. Matt Jackson and Peta were the legal competitors, and both stars had hammers with them. Penta eventually used it to pick up the pinfall victory.

Result: Death Triangle def. The Elite on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A+

It was announced that Thunder Rosa had relinquished her women's title after a mutual agreement with AEW. Jamie Hayter is now the women's world champion.

Willow Nightingale and Skye Blue vs. Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker vs. Anna Jay A.S. and Tay Melo on AEW Dynamite

Jamie Hayter and Tay Melo started the match. Hayter hit a shoulder tackle and had the early advantage. Anna Jay A.S. looked to interrupt, but Hayter ended up taking both JAS members down. She then hit a suplex on Melo for a two-count. Britt Baker was tagged in.

Anna Jay A.S. tagged in, and Baker tagged in Willow Nightingale. The latter took out the JAS members with a big boot and a scoop slam. She and Skye Blue then hit a splash for a two-count on Jay.

Towards the end of the match, Blue hit a superkick on Jay before Hayter broke up the pinfall attempt. Skye Blue then hit Code Blue on Tay Melo, but Britt Baker came in and hit a stomp on Blue for the pinfall victory.

Result: Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker win on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

The Acclaimed segment on AEW Dynamite

Max Caster started by saying that they broke up Swerve In Our Glory and about them retaining their tag team titles at Full Gear.

Anthony Bowens hyped up the crowd and said that everybody loved The Acclaimed. He then said that his shoulder and Billy Gunn's hand were fine.

They went for the scissoring pose, but Sonjay Dutt and Jay Lethal interrupted them. Jeff Jarrett then appeared and told The Acclaimed to watch out before Gunn removed Jarrett off the titantron screen. The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn scissored to end the segment on AEW Dynamite.

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii on AEW Dynamite - ROH World Championship Match

Chris Jericho mocked Tomohiro Ishii and got slapped for his antics. They then engaged in a slapping contest before coming to a stalemate with shoulder tackles. The two stars started chopping each other as Jericho began bleeding from the chest.

The chop-fest continued before Jericho hit a big boot and followed it with a series of clotheslines. He then hit chops and stomps on Ishii before the latter responded with a powerbomb. After a slugfest between the two stars, Jericho hit a Lionsault and followed it up with a Codebreaker for a two-count.

Jericho looked for the Judas Effect, but Tomohiro Ishii hit a sliding lariat for a two-count. He then looked to hit a brainbuster, but Chris Jericho applied the Walls of Jericho instead. Ishii got out of it and hit a lariat for a close two-count. Toward the end of the match, Jericho applied the Walls of Jericho again and transitioned to the Liontamer to pick up the submission victory.

Result: Chris Jericho retained on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A

Post-match, Claudio Castagnoli took down Chris Jericho on the entrance ramp to end another exciting edition of AEW Dynamite.

