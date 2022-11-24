Malakai Black and his faction make jaw-dropping return on AEW Dynamite

Malakai Black made his AEW debut last year. Shortly after making an impact in the promotion, he formed his own faction, The House of Black. After a few months of being absent from television, the stable returned on tonight's episode of Dynamite.

The final match on AEW for Malakai Black's faction was at the All Out pay-per-view. Since then, all four members took a sabbatical. There were rumors that Black wanted to leave the company, but the former WWE Superstar shut down those claims and mentioned that he just needed some time off.

For a few weeks, the members of the House of Black have been teasing their return with cryptic videos. Since the first video aired on Dynamite, the wrestling world eagerly awaited the faction's appearance.

Tonight on Dynamite, AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy successfully defended his title against Jake Hager. After the match, QT Marshall and The Factory showed up.

The faction surrounded The Best Friends outside the ring. But to everyone's surprise, the lights went out. When they came back on, Julia Hart was on the ramp, and the rest of the faction was in the ring.

The faction took everyone out in and around the ring. They made it clear that they are looking to take out anyone that comes their way and, as a result, put the roster on notice.

Are you excited to see Malakai Black and the rest of the faction make their return to AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

