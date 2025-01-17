"Do WWE really want this type of person?" - Fans startled after details of a major AEW star's relationship with Tony Khan surface

It is heavily rumored that Malakai Black has exited from AEW. He is the leader of a faction called the House of Black, which, apart from him, includes Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart. Even though he spent several years in the Jacksonville-based company, the only title he held was the AEW World Trios Championship with Matthews and King.

Malakai Black is supremely talented. He's a world-class in-ring competitor and a brilliant storyteller. He's a former NXT Champion and winner of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic 2019 with Ricochet. Unfortunately, recent reports suggest that he was hard to work with. According to PWTorch, The Anti-Hero's All Elite Wrestling colleagues criticized him for being resistant to “doing business”. The 39-year-old reportedly hesitated to do jobs and claimed to have a lot of injury issues. Furthermore, he never developed a rapport with Tony Khan,

Fans on X (fka Twitter) were displeased with this recent revelation. Meanwhile, Black is reportedly WWE-bound. However, a few people have begun to question if Triple H should reconsider his decision to hire him.

Here is how fans responded to the recent Malakai Black news:

Fans respond to Malakai Black's reported attitude problem. (Image via: WrestleOps' X handle)

WWE is reportedly working on creative plans for the former AEW World Trios Champion

A few days back, Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that WWE had apparently begun working on creative plans for the rumored returning wrestler.

"There was also talk from WWE that he was expected there when his contract expires. That’s been the case for a while, but evidently there has been talk in WWE creative about him of late." read the report.

The Anti-Hero was known as Aleister Black in WWE. He was previously signed to the company from 2017 to 2021.

