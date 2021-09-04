Does AEW star CM Punk really follow a straight edge lifestyle?

Ever since making his AEW debut a few weeks ago, CM Punk has once again grabbed social media attention and has become the hottest topic in pro wrestling today.

It wasn't just his in-ring work that yielded massive success, but also his character work that often inspired everyone. Throughout his long and illustrious career, Punk has followed a straight-edge lifestyle on television.

Enthusiasts recently engaged in a healthy discussion after witnessing a fan offering CM Punk a sip of his beer during this week's episode of AEW Rampage.

A fan offered CM Punk a beer. 😂#AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/bV4l8UNIpu — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) September 4, 2021

The Second City Saint respectfully denied his offer, which led many people to question whether his straight-edge lifestyle is kayfabe or if he genuinely follows it in real life as well.

After digging through his backstory, we found out that CM Punk has kept himself away from drugs, alcohol, smoke, and other substance abuse throughout his life. In fact, people who hung out with him at bars and nightclubs have confirmed the theory.

On top of that, he has carved a tattoo of Drug and Free on his right and left knuckles, respectively. The word "Straight Edge" is also tattooed on his stomach.

''Because I'm DRUG-FREE''



CM Punk's pre-debut promos for ECW 2006. pic.twitter.com/3jkp93SspN — forever tired (@Maffewgregg) April 22, 2016

However, there was one time he broke his ethics and consumed a shot of alcohol out of respect for Harley Race's birthday, as revealed by Bruce Prichard a few years ago.

CM Punk even transpired a straight edge lifestyle into one of his popular gimmicks during his time in WWE. The AEW star formed his faction called 'The Straight Edge Society' featuring stars such as Doc Gallows and Serena Deeb.

The group promoted no substance abuse and recruited members by shaving their heads to start a new straight-edge lifestyle for them. The group didn't last long, but the former WWE Superstar captivated millions to follow a healthy life.

CM Punk will wrestle in his first match after a gap of seven years

CM Punk will return to the ring this Sunday at AEW All Out when he takes on Darby Allin in a singles match. Much to everyone's surprise, The Second City Saints' first match back will be in his native city of Chicago.

Fans have high expectations from CM Punk to outclass his opponent as he used to do back in the day.

