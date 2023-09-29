Does the internet think a former WWE MITB winner is Jay White's attacker? Tommy Dreamer reacts

Former WWE star Tommy Dreamer speculates on who the masked individual who attacked Jay White on AEW Dynamite this week could be. He also reacted to the fans on the internet claiming that it's a former WWE MITB winner.

The former MITB winner in question is the WWE Hall of Famer, Edge. The internet wrestling community has been speculating that The Rated-R Superstar will reveal himself as the mystery attacker in the Devil mask, who took out Jay White during the ending of AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday.

Edge is heavily rumored to go All Elite. Meanwhile, the former ECW Champion Tommy Dreamer has his own theory regarding the mystery attacker. Here is what The Innovator of Violence said on the latest edition of the Busted Open Radio:

"The end of AEW [Dynamite] with this cliffhanger. We have seen MJF before in that mask. I do not think it's MJF that's going to jump Jay White, even though he did say 'Hey you don't know what I am capable of?' We gotta think who the other four guys are, that are with if it was MJF."

Dreamer further added:

''There is a lot of speculation on who that person is under the mask that looked directly into the camera, they are thugs. There are a lot of places you can think, that's what also led me to is this Adam Cole under this mask and he's not hurt? Internet started to think it was Edge, which I don't think it is. There are a lot of places you can go." [From 33:06 to 33:56]

Bully Ray thinks another former WWE Superstar attacked Jay White

Although Tommy Dreamer doesn't think that the mystery attacker of Jay White is Edge, Bully Ray feels it's another recently released WWE star, Mustafa Ali. Ray also claimed that Ali is reforming the forbidden "Retribution" faction on the All Elite promotion. Here is what Bully said on the Busted Open:

"I think it's Mustafa Ali, Retribution getting back together in AEW? Told ya' it's gonna play out, you gotta be patient. Retribution is All Elite." [From 33:55oto 34:08]

Moreover, the speculations have been running wild regarding the attacker of Jay White ever since the cliffhanger. Henceforth, only time will tell who the guys in the mask were, who took out White before Dynamite went off the air, and also how his story with the AEW World Champion MJF goes further.

