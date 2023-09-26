"Does he make AEW better?" - Bully Ray explains why Tony Khan may not sign 37-year-old released WWE star

Former WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle was released by the company last week, much to everybody’s surprise.

Riddle recently dealt with some problems outside the ring, which meant that keeping him with the company proved untenable after the TKO merger.

Hall of Famer Bully Ray was speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast when he gave his two cents on which organization might want to sign Matt Riddle.

He also mentioned there is no upside for Tony Khan to sign Riddle to AEW.

"Riddle has some star power. Does he make a company better? Let's say you were to take Matt Riddle and put him in AEW. Does he make AEW better? Will companies like a GCW take a chance on him? Yeah, maybe. Any company that truly cares about their perception... isn't gonna want to take a chance," Bully said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Riddle has maintained his silence since he posted about his release on Twitter. It will be interesting to see what he has to say.

Matt Riddle is reportedly more popular among WWE management than CM Punk

Despite his release, Riddle continues to be a popular name among WWE circles, according to wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer.

He noted on a recent episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio that Riddle, despite his release, was more popular than CM Punk.

"There's a lot of people with bad feelings in management about CM Punk in WWE, but there's nobody in management with a bad feeling about Matt Riddle," Meltzer said.

Expand Tweet

If what Meltzer said is true, it will be difficult for CM Punk to return to the company. It also adds to the confusion as to why Matt Riddle was released in the first place despite his popularity.

What do you think of Matt Riddle’s release? Sound off in the comments section below.