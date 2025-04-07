"Does the move better than Undertaker" - Fans floored by AEW star channeling the WWE legend on Dynasty 

The Undertaker is undoubtedly one of the greatest of all time. He has held numerous titles throughout his career and his body of work is immaculate. Even though The Phenom hung his boots a few years ago, his presence is still strongly felt in the current wrestling landscape. He has inspired numerous names, including AEW star Julia Hart.

Ad

On AEW Dynasty 2025, Hart locked horns with reigning TBS Champion Mercedes Moné, in the Women's Owen Hart Cup's quarterfinals. During this showdown, she performed the 'Old School,' one of The Deadman's most iconic moves. This maneuver was done quite gracefully and surprisingly, many fans on X (formerly Twitter) said that she did it better than the WWE Hall of Famer.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Julia hart >> Undertaker," posted one fan.

"I’m seeing the vision, Julia is the new, better Undertaker," praised another fan.

"Telling my kid Julia Hart is The Undertaker. #AEWDynasty," noted a fan.

In a 2023 conversation with Ella Jay of SEScoops, the 23-year-old star revealed that some of her other inspirations were a few characters from popular films and shows.

"I do have about like there’s four different characters I try to pull from. I would say Wednesday [Addams], of course, and then Sabrina the Teenage Witch, but from the Netflix series, how she’s kind of sassy. Then Stevie Nicks, of course, and then actually, Uma Thurman in Kill Bill," said Hart.

Julia Hart is a former AEW TBS Champion and is currently a member of the Hounds of Hell faction, along with Brody King and Buddy Matthews. This faction was previously known as the House of Black.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More