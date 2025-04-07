  • home icon
  "Does the move better than Undertaker" - Fans floored by AEW star channeling the WWE legend on Dynasty 

"Does the move better than Undertaker" - Fans floored by AEW star channeling the WWE legend on Dynasty 

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Apr 07, 2025
Mercedes Mone &amp; Julia Hart (left) and The Undertaker (right) (Image via AEW Instagram and WWE.com)
Mercedes Mone & Julia Hart (left) and The Undertaker (right) (Images via AEW on Instagram and WWE.com)

The Undertaker is undoubtedly one of the greatest of all time. He has held numerous titles throughout his career and his body of work is immaculate. Even though The Phenom hung his boots a few years ago, his presence is still strongly felt in the current wrestling landscape. He has inspired numerous names, including AEW star Julia Hart.

On AEW Dynasty 2025, Hart locked horns with reigning TBS Champion Mercedes Moné, in the Women's Owen Hart Cup's quarterfinals. During this showdown, she performed the 'Old School,' one of The Deadman's most iconic moves. This maneuver was done quite gracefully and surprisingly, many fans on X (formerly Twitter) said that she did it better than the WWE Hall of Famer.

"Julia hart >> Undertaker," posted one fan.
"I’m seeing the vision, Julia is the new, better Undertaker," praised another fan.
"Telling my kid Julia Hart is The Undertaker. #AEWDynasty," noted a fan.

In a 2023 conversation with Ella Jay of SEScoops, the 23-year-old star revealed that some of her other inspirations were a few characters from popular films and shows.

"I do have about like there’s four different characters I try to pull from. I would say Wednesday [Addams], of course, and then Sabrina the Teenage Witch, but from the Netflix series, how she’s kind of sassy. Then Stevie Nicks, of course, and then actually, Uma Thurman in Kill Bill," said Hart.

Julia Hart is a former AEW TBS Champion and is currently a member of the Hounds of Hell faction, along with Brody King and Buddy Matthews. This faction was previously known as the House of Black.

Debangshu Nath

Debangshu Nath

Edited by Harish Raj S
