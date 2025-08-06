  • home icon
  • AEW
  • "Does That Sound Like a Tony Khan Idea?"- WWE Veteran Slams AEW After Recent Title Change

"Does That Sound Like a Tony Khan Idea?"- WWE Veteran Slams AEW After Recent Title Change

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 06, 2025 17:56 GMT
Tony Khan
Tony Khan is the CEO of AEW (Image: AEW's YouTube channel)

A WWE veteran slammed a recent title change that took place on AEW TV. He wondered if it was Tony Khan's idea.

Ad

Dutch Mantell is the latest to comment on Kyle Fletcher's recent title win. On the 31st July, 2025, episode of AEW Collision, Dustin Rhodes defended the TNT Championship against Fletcher in a Chicago Street Fight. The match turned out to be a brutal affair with several violent spots. The most violent moment occurred when Fletcher drove a screwdriver repeatedly into Rhodes' knee, just before winning the match and the TNT Championship. This bout was criticized by many fans for being too violent.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former WWE manager addressed the match, stating that there was no buildup to warrant such a violent match in the first place. Such types of matches typically happen on independent shows for no reason.

"No. If there’s a buildup to warrant it, yes. But just out of the blue, all of a sudden these guys are doing this and every kind of gimmick and this that and the other and why? I mean, I saw it for the first time but I hadn’t even heard of a buildup. Even by reading their results, I hadn’t been reading about Kyle Fletcher. So therefore, he’s a name that—I mean, you go to an independent show, you’ll see matches like this on independent shows for no reason."
Ad

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

He further added that some wrestlers just love to have such violent matches for no reason. He also questioned whether this was Tony Khan's idea.

"I think—I think that’s what—I think the independent shows got away from their, you know, their entertainment part and I have seen guys, they’re like blood lovers. They’re going to do it whether the call is for it or not. They’ll just go out there and do it and you’re thinking why, and they just happen to like it. That’s what I think happened in this one. I don’t know whose idea this was. Does that sound like a Tony Khan idea?" [1:48:33 to 1:49:47]
Ad

youtube-cover
Ad

Dustin Rhodes will be gone from AEW for a while

Dustin Rhodes has been on a roll for the past few months in AEW and the Ring of Honor. Winning the TNT Championship at All In: Texas was a big milestone for him, as it was his first singles title win in AEW. However, it looks like his singles push in the company has come to a screeching halt.

Ad

Following his title loss to Kyle Fletcher, Dustin took to social media to say that he will be out for a while as he needs "very invasive major surgery". He will be getting MRIs and CAT scans this week.

"Sorry guys, feel like I failed my fans. Gonna be out for a while as Doc said I need a very invasive major surgery. MRI's and cat scans this week, due to Kyle Fletcher. In any case, for the time I was the face of TNT was special to me. I will never take what I have for granted. I am in a terrible amount of pain and have a hole in my leg, but that won't stop me from #KeepSteppin," wrote Dustin Rhodes.
Ad

Check out his post here:

Ad

It will be interesting to see when Dustin Rhodes returns to AEW from his injury.

If you use the quote from the first half of the article, then link back to the source with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications