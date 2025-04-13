Does The Rock watch AEW? Reminiscing his answer that might shock many

The Rock was spotted wearing New Japan Pro Wrestling merchandise in one of his most recent Instagram posts. The Japanese promotion has been in a working relationship with AEW for several years, and it would be intriguing to see what The Final Boss' tease means for the future of the wrestling business.

AEW brought a massive shift in the pro wrestling landscape following its inception in 2019. The Jacksonville-based promotion felt like a breath of fresh air for the fans, who had grown tired of WWE's monopoly over the wrestling industry.

All Elite Wrestling has had its fair share of detractors over the past few years. Several wrestling veterans like Jim Cornette and Eric Bischoff do not seem too impressed by Tony Khan's product, claiming that the company relies too much on the quality of matches rather than telling stories in the ring.

However, renowned figures like John Cena and Stone Cold Steve Austin have acknowledged the presence of the Tony Khan-led company as beneficial to the entire business. A few years ago, The Rock also revealed his opinion about All Elite Wrestling.

During a Q&A Session on his Instagram Live in 2020, The Brahma Bull was asked whether he keeps up with the AEW product.

"Umm, Do I watch AEW? Yeah I watch AEW, of course I do. I am very happy for the success of that company cause it's always a good thing. And it creates a hunger, which is good."

To many fans' surprise, The Rock admitted that he indeed watches All Elite Wrestling. The Great One also stated that he was glad about the rise of another top promotion, as it created more hunger and a spirit of healthy competition in the entire industry.

The Rock was last seen on WWE television at Elimination Chamber 2025

At Elimination Chamber 2025, The Rock orchestrated one of the biggest heel turns in WWE history. The Final Boss showed up to the Toronto premium live event to confront Cody Rhodes, whom he had urged to sell his soul.

However, The American Nightmare told The Hollywood icon to "Go F*** himself," emphatically declining his offer. The reigning Undisputed WWE Champion then turned around to hug John Cena, who had chosen to stay in the ring moments after his win in the Elimination Chamber.

In a shocking turn of events, The Franchise Player delivered a low blow to Cody Rhodes as per the order of The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment. The Rock, Cena, and Travis Scott then combined to brutalize The American Nightmare, leaving him in a pool of his blood.

Interestingly, The Brahma Bull has not shown up on WWE television since his appearance at the Elimination Chamber. There have been three fierce promo battles between Cody Rhodes and John Cena, but The Franchise Player is yet to reveal why he aligned himself with one of his biggest rivals.

Many fans have been critical of The Rock for not being a part of the WrestleMania season, as his absence has certainly affected the excitement surrounding The Show of Shows.

