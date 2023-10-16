"Doesn’t that feel a little childish to you?" - Hall of Famer blasts Tony Khan over his tirade against WWE

A Hall of Famer recently criticized AEW President and CEO Tony Khan for his controversial tweets targeting WWE. The name in question is Booker T.

Tony Khan has been grabbing headlines for his shots aimed at WWE since AEW Dynamite went head-to-head with NXT last week. The AEW President recently mentioned Vince McMahon, Shawn Michaels, John Cena, and The Undertaker in different tweets.

While some believe Khan's criticism of his rival company is valid, others are displeased with his recent posts targeting World Wrestling Entertainment. On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T mentioned that Khan was not setting the right example as AEW's head honcho with his controversial tweets.

“I just don’t see the big picture. I don’t mind trash talk. I don’t mind the boys trash-talking. When the boss is doing it, doesn’t that feel a little childish to you? In doing that kind of internet stuff, it just doesn’t seem like a boss to me, and I’ve said this before about Tony Khan as far as him being a boss, being a leader. That’s what that company, I think, needs more than anything. I’ve said that before Tony Khan going on social media tweeting, this is not leadership.” (H/T WrestlingNews)

The WWE Hall of Famer also fired back at Tony Khan for his tweet about John Cena and The Undertaker

Last week, WWE beat AEW in TV ratings, as NXT drew 921k viewers, whereas Dynamite managed to record 609k.

Tony Khan tweeted about the ratings, saying this was the first time The Undertaker and John Cena appeared on a show that drew less than one million viewers. Booker T said the following about the AEW President's post:

"He said that it was the first time that John Cena and The Undertaker appeared in front of less than a million people for WWE, and the thing is, he’s got Edge. He’s got Christian over there. He’s got all those guys, and they’ve never performed in front of 600,000. So it’s like, when you say stuff like that, you might want to think about it before you say stuff like that, you know because Edge was in the main event. Edge was in the main event of that show, and they drew 609k.” [H/T Ringside News]

What are your thoughts on Khan comparing Dynamite's viewership with that of NXT? Sound off in the comments section below.