Tony Khan takes another massive dig at WWE, points out broken streak of John Cena and Undertaker

Tony Khan simply can not help but celebrate, or at least acknowledge, WWE's shortcomings. The AEW boss recently took to social media to send out another shot toward the competition, while pointing out a long-lasting record involving John Cena and The Undertaker that recently came to an end.

This past Tuesday, the head-to-head war between WWE and AEW was reignited as NXT had to compete for viewers against a special edition of Dynamite: Title Tuesday. Despite being comprehensively beaten in the ratings, Tony Khan took the time to point out a rather odd fact that somewhat gives credence to his show's efforts:

"This week, 2 active decades-long ratings streaks from 2 great legends were ended. With all due respect, until this week's head-to-head AEW on TBS vs WWE on USA, neither John Cena nor Undertaker had ever been on a WWE show with under 1 million total viewers + under 400k in the demo," Khan shared on X.

Expand Tweet

This is a rather soft medal for Tony Khan considering that his promotion was thoroughly beaten this past Tuesday. Nonetheless, fans can always rely on the AEW boss to provide at least a few talking points on any given week.

Tony Khan comments after NXT thrashes AEW Dynamite

Although Tuesday night did not go the way Tony Khan would have hoped, he still found it within him to thank his loyal supporters and keep spirits high amid the unfortunate results:

“Thank you all who watch @AEWonTV! On any other Wednesday, #AEWDynamite would be on TBS now! Thanks to you AEW wrestlers + staff! We've come so far from a startup in a parking lot; we all teamed up to put on a great show last night! I hope that we always keep our challenger spirit,” Khan posted on X.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see how AEW bounces back from this setback. With a stacked roster, that now includes Adam Copeland, the promotion will undoubtedly be aiming for better results going forward.

Recommended Video How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE