How did Tony Khan insult top WWE executives? Here's every tweet from the AEW boss' unhinged attack

Tony Khan uses his Twitter account to promote AEW, and fans tag in to get the latest updates on what's happening in the Jacksonville-based company. All that changed as Title Tuesday drew near, and Khan started posting some disparaging remarks about WWE.

Here's a list of all the disparaging remarks by Tony Khan:

Tony Khan fires salvo at Triple H

The AEW head-booker's posts were bilious. He targeted Triple H and HBK, who is currently in charge of the creative aspect of NXT. Triple H, of course, is the Chief Content Officer of WWE.

Fans were caught off-guard when Tony took pot-shots at The Game and the Heartbreak Kid. A wrestling website made a report about how Shawn Michaels and Triple H would be ready to send a message to AEW, and Khan responded with an NFSW tweet.

Tony Khan gets personal with Shawn Michaels – again!

Shawn Michaels won the 'Booker of the Year' award last year, and Khan thinks Title Tuesday has done away with any chance of Michaels winning the prestigious award this year.

Not only does he believe that, but he's also so confident that he made a bravado-induced post about it on Twitter.

Safe to say that Khan is pretty confident of the show he was putting out on Tuesday.

Tony Khan goes after Vince McMahon as well

Probably the deepest cut was to someone who's inundated with his own problems: Vince McMahon, the once-head honcho of WWE. Like the others on this list, Vince wasn't even the instigator, and Khan targeted him while replying to a tweet by another fan – not just any reply, it was another NSFW one.

Khan definitely did take the fight to the opponents this time around. With the numbers out there, there are still some more analytical minds running through data to figure out who won the Tuesday Night War. Until then, these tweets will speak of Khan's confidence in his content.

Which show were you watching on Tuesday? Let us know in the comments section below.

