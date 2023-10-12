Tony Khan breaks silence after WWE NXT clobbered AEW Dynamite in Tuesday Night war

AEW president Tony Khan put on a great show yesterday for Dynamite: Title Tuesday but was comprehensively beaten by NXT in ratings. However, not all was lost, as there were a lot of surprises and the much-hyped in-ring debut of Adam Copeland.

On Wednesday, Tony took to Twitter to thank the fans for tuning in. He also praised the wrestlers and staff for putting out a great show. He also acknowledged the Dynamite on Tuesday was a one-off and that regular programming will resume from next week.

“Thank you all who watch @AEWonTV! On any other Wednesday, #AEWDynamite would be on TBS now! Thanks to you AEW wrestlers + staff! We've come so far from a startup in a parking lot; we all teamed up to put on a great show last night! I hope that we always keep our challenger spirit,” Tony tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Despite being blown out of the water when it comes to ratings, AEW had a good show and a few title changes. All that will make for a good showing next week when the show returns to its regular slot on Wednesday.

Tony Khan takes a pop at Shawn Michaels

Despite being second best compared to NXT on Tuesday, Tony Khan took a visible shot at NXT Creative head Shawn Michaels.

TK was replying to a tweet from a fan that appeared to taunt him with an animated image of HBK smoking a cigar and telling the AEW president to “seethe.”

Khan let it rip and posted a reply in defense and said that Shawn blew his chance at being voted Booker of the Year.

"Actually I'm pretty sure that last night blew whatever chance he had at winning that award," Khan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Michaels hits back at Khan, but that is highly unlikely, given that he is very reserved. Regardless, next week’s NXT should be fun to watch.

Do you agree with Tony Khan’s comments about Shawn Michaels? Tell us in the comments below.

Recommended Video How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE