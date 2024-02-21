"Doesn't make any sense" - WWE legend is disappointed with AEW over Sting's booking (Exclusive)

A WWE legend recently commented on Sting's booking in AEW as the latter prepares to hang up his wrestling boots next month.

The name in question is Teddy Long. He has been a part of the wrestling business for decades and has worked with several top names. Meanwhile, The Icon announced last year that he would wrestle his final match at AEW Revolution 2024. For months, fans have pondered who could be The Icon's final opponent.

It was recently revealed that The Young Bucks will battle The Vigilante and Darby Allin in an AEW World Tag Team Title contest on March 3, 2024. Given that the Hall of Famer has been a singles wrestler for most of his career, the idea that his final bout is a tag team match didn't sit well with Teddy Long.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Long said AEW should have booked The Icon to compete in a one-on-one match at Revolution:

"Doesn’t make any sense, and the thing I’m saying is this, you know, I mean, maybe they got a different way of doing things. If you’re going to retire Sting, you retire Sting (…) Sting shouldn’t be involved in no tag team should (...) none of that. Okay, just have his singles match with whoever they decide that he’s going to have his last match with." [2:35 - 2:48]

Bill Apter speculated that Sting could return to WWE at WrestleMania 40

The Icon's in-ring retirement coincides with the Road to WrestleMania 40. In fact, it will take place just a month before WWE's biggest Premium Live Event of the year. Bill Apter recently discussed the idea of the Hall of Famer appearing at The Show of Shows after his final AEW match.

During the same conversation, Apter contemplated The Vigilante potentially returning to WWE for WrestleMania 40 since he will attend WrestleCon in Philadelphia.

"Wait a minute. This is a month before WrestleMania [40]. Sting is going to be at WrestleCon in Philadelphia, which is where WrestleMania is. Could he be finishing his story (...) no, nevermind," said Apter. [From 05:13 to 05:30]

The Icon's final match will mark the end of an era in professional wrestling. Many fans and professionals worldwide are looking forward to it.

