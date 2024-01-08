Dolph Ziggler finally breaks silence on AEW rumors

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler (Nic Nemeth) has finally reacted to speculation about his potential AEW signing.

After WWE and UFC merged to form TKO Group Holdings, several wrestlers and employees lost their jobs last year. Dolph Ziggler was one of the most shocking names released from the Stamford-based promotion in September 2023.

Months after his exit, Ziggler surprised fans by appearing at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18. He attended the event alongside his brother and current AEW star, Ryan Nemeth. The former WWE Superstar had a physical altercation with David Finlay at the pay-per-view. This fueled the rumors of him possibly inking a deal with All Elite Wrestling.

Taking to Twitter, The Showoff recently announced that he will be touring Australia between June and July to wrestle for World Series Wrestling. In the post's comments section, a fan asked whether Ziggler would be heading to AEW in the future. Reacting to the tweet, Ziggler said the following:

“Is that really what you took from this post?” he wrote.

You can view his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

What did Dolph Ziggler say about potentially signing with AEW in 2019?

Dolph Ziggler is widely considered one of the finest in-ring performers of his generation. However, many fans were displeased with his booking in WWE before his departure last year.

In 2019, the former World Heavyweight Champion was asked whether he would consider signing with All Elite Wrestling in the future. In a chat with Chris Van Vliet, Ziggler said AEW was seemingly an excellent platform for "true wrestlers" and didn't rule out the possibility of inking a deal with the company.

"So you never know. I think it would be great, I think it would be a great addition to that company which seems to be for true wrestlers who love the sport and the business. It’s a great idea.” [H/T IWNerd]

During his recent visit to Japan, The Showoff teased pursuing the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship. It will be interesting to see if he faces David Finaly for the gold in the future.

Scott Steiner thinks an upcoming star is ready for Roman Reigns here.