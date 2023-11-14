Dolph Ziggler's brother reacts to a fan asking if family gatherings were "awkward" due to the ex-WWE star being more successful

Dolph Ziggler's WWE career came to an end in September 2023, but is it awkward for his younger brother to see his big brother achieve all of the things he wants to achieve?

Ziggler signed his first WWE contract in 2004, eventually debuting on the main roster as part of the Spirit Squad. However, he would later change his name to Dolph Ziggler and go on to be one of the most popular stars in the company.

Dolph had a 19-year run in WWE with four reigns as a tag team champion, six Intercontinental Titles, two US Titles, an NXT Championship, and two reigns as the World Heavyweight Champion. Besides his championship reigns, Ziggler was seen as one of the most reliable hands during his time on the main roster.

But given how successful Dolph has been, his younger brother, AEW star Ryan Nemeth, must feel some sort of pressure to live up to his older brother's legacy. During an "Ask Me Anything" session on Reddit, a fan asked, "Was it ever awkward" for Ryan during family gatherings due to Dolph's success? Here's what he had to say:

"I have been nothing but proud and excited for all of my brother's accomplishments!" tweeted @RyanNemethHUNK on Reddit

Dolph Ziggler will be in Los Angeles over Full Gear weekend

Given the fact that Ryan Nemeth is part of the current AEW roster, a number of people believe that Dolph Ziggler, real name Nic Nemeth, will soon be "All Elite" in the near future.

Nic is currently sitting through a 90-day non-compete clause, meaning that he won't be at the Full Gear pay-per-view on November 18th. However, he will be in Los Angeles over that weekend!

Nic and Ryan will present their "Hunkamania" show in Los Angeles on November 16th, two days before Full Gear takes place. To make sure that WWE fans don't miss out on this event, they will also be holding an event in Chicago on November 24th, one day before Survivor Series takes place.

