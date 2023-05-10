Dolph Ziggler set to reunite with his brother outside of WWE

WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler has many ventures outside of pro wrestling and is set to appear alongside his brother AEW star Ryan Nemeth and Max Caster in an upcoming stand-up comedy show, HUNKAMANIA.

Fans were initially surprised to find out that Ziggler had a brother, let alone one who also wrestles. The two do in fact have another brother, Donald, who is sadly serving a 15-year sentence for manslaughter, kidnapping, and robbery.

Ryan Nemeth recently took to Instagram to announce his next Comedy Show alongside his brother and announced that AEW star Max Caster would also accompany the two at the event.

It remains to be seen if any other pro wrestlers will attend the show on the 27th of May, so fans will simply have to catch the event to see if any familiar WWE or AEW faces rock up to the show.

The WWE star appeared alongside Orange Cassidy and Miro during his brother's previous HUNKAMANIA event

The Nemeth brothers have been spending a ton of time together in public over the past year, with both wrestlers honing their stand-up skills. The HUNKAMANIA show seems to have become a regular event for the two, and during March 30th's iteration of the show, Ziggler even reunited with Miro and had a segment with Orange Cassidy.

While the HUNKAMANIA event is outside of the realm of pro wrestling, many fans are naturally clamoring to see Ziggler join his brother's side in AEW, especially since few have been happy with his run in WWE.

Dolph Ziggler has been compared to the likes of Shawn Michaels or Billy Gunn over the years. But, at 42, it's unlikely that he'll be a major star in either promotion, but stranger things have happened in the pro wrestling industry.

