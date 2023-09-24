Don Callis announces the return of 30-year-old megastar for a big match at AEW WrestleDream

Former manager of The Elite, Don Callis, made a special announcement for the upcoming AEW WrestleDream PPV as he welcomes a former world champion in his family for a major match. The star in question is Will Ospreay.

The Don Callis Family just got extended with the addition of Sammy Guevara. Guevara shockingly betrayed Chris Jericho at the AEW Dynamite Grand Slam after suffering a loss against him. Following the betrayal, Sammy was approached by Don Callis.

Later on Rampage Grand Slam, Callis announced Sammy as the new member of his family. Meanwhile, another member is set to join the family for a major match next Sunday at the AEW WrestleDream PPV. The partner for Konosuke Takeshita and Guevara happens to be none other than Will Ospreay.

On the most recent episode of Rampage, Kenny Omega saved Jericho from the Don Callis family member, and both were later announced to be teaming up alongside Kota Ibushi against the Callis family.

On this week's episode of Collision, Callis announced Will Ospreay to be the third partner for the trios match next Sunday.

It remains to be seen which team prevails at the WrestleDream PPV next week in what has now become an extremely personal trios battle.