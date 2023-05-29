Don Callis on betraying AEW star Kenny Omega: "[He] chose his friends over his family"

Don Callis has shown no remorse after betraying Kenny Omega. Callis hit The Elite member with a screwdriver, costing him his match against Jon Moxley. He has been at the top of the list of the people Omega has a grudge against, saying how his own family has turned on him.

Funnily, Callis thinks the same, saying how Omega's behavior in the last few months, such as focusing on a trios career instead of a solo run, was something he did not like. He thinks they were not in sync and Omega drifted apart.

In his one-on-one interview with Jim Ross, Don Callis mentions how he noticed Kenny Omega change and go in a direction he did not want. He also believes that it has been months since he's seen the "real" Kenny Omega and that he chose his friends over him.

"You have a family relationship that goes back 25 years.There’s a lot of emotion. There’s a lot of water under the bridge. You don’t think I tried, you don’t think I tried to talk sense, as recently in fact as January when Kenny beat Will Ospreay, which is the last time to me that I saw the real Kenny Omega. I tried."

He continued:

"So I tried everything. Kenny Omega chose his friends over his family. It’s very simple.” [H/T 411Mania]

Don Callis prides himself in making "Kenny Omega" but now that he has cut ties with his so-called creation. He should watch his back, as his former family might come back to haunt him.

Don Callis' heel turn leaves Disco Inferno confused

Don Callis' heel turn was one of the biggest shockers in recent times in AEW. Considering how the Blackpool Combat Club has been attacking Callis as he is Omega's manager, it came as a big surprise when Callis would do something for their betterment.

Although he has not aligned himself with the BCC, one thing is for sure is that he is against Kenny Omega. Callis will do everything to make things worse for the former AEW World Champion. This change came as a surprise to a certain former WCW Superstar.

On an episode of Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno was simply confused about how the match played out.

"Callis struck Omega with the screwdriver, okay, and turned on Omega, and pinned him to win the match. I was just like, if you go backwards from the turn of events that happened, so he turns on the guy, but he came in and took the screwdriver from the guy, he would have never gotten into the cage if the cage wasn't broken and everything." [40:28 - 40:48]

How did Don Callis' heel turn make you feel? Do you think this should have happened? Let us know your reactions in the comments section below.

