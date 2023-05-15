Disco Inferno confused about WWE veteran's full-fledged heel turn in AEW Dynamite

Former WCW Superstar Disco Inferno is confused about WWE veteran Don Callis' full-fledged heel turn on AEW Dynamite. Leaving Inferno scratching his head trying to figure out what led to this betrayal.

On the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, Don Callis struck Kenny Omega with a screwdriver, costing him the match against Jon Moxley. This was a shocking turn of events, as Callis and Omega had been one of the most dominant factions in AEW since their arrival in the company.

On the latest edition of Keepin' it 100, Disco Inferno, former WCW star, weighed in on the development. He said that he was confused by the way it played out.

"Callis struck Omega with the screwdriver, okay, and turned on Omega, and pinned him to win the match. I was just like, if you go backwards from the turn of events that happened, so he turns on the guy, but he came in and took the screwdriver from the guy, he would have never gotten into the cage if the cage wasn't broken and everything." [40:28 - 40:48]

Additionally, Disco mentioned an incident involving Bryan Danielson, who appeared to break character:

"So, it was a very weird way to get to Don Callis turning on Kenny and causing this match, and Bryan Danielson into the spot when they did the hook in the mouth. They went to the announcer's table, and Danielson, I think as a shoot, was literally laughing at the spot because it looked ridiculous, and he goes, 'Oh, I love that guy. Remember when he said that? I love that guy.' But then after the match, Daniel was laughing again," Disco said. [40:49 - 41:16]

Disco Inferno demands explanation for Don Callis' actions and Blackpool Combat Club speculation in AEW

Disco Inferno was left confused by these occurrences and failed to understand the connection between Don Callis and the Blackpool Combat Club, as speculated by others.

On the same episode, Disco stated that Don Callis would need to provide a solid explanation for his actions.

"Callis stood over Omega, after the match, he threw the screwdriver down, then kissed his forehead and left, and I'm just confused at the way that played out, and everybody's saying, 'Well, it looks like Don Callis has joined the Blackpool Combat Club,' and I'm like, I didn't get that at all... Don is going to have to have a pretty solid explanation of what happened here, okay? But we have an episodic question, why did Don Callis turn on," Disco said. [41:22 - 41:54]

Disco Inferno expressed his confusion regarding the manner and raised questions about the events leading up to the turn and the potential association with the Blackpool Combat Club.

