Don Callis breaks character with a heart-wrenching tribute to rival Kenny Omega amidst the AEW star's serious health issue

The former AEW World Champion, Kenny Omega, received a heartfelt tribute from his on-screen rival and former manager, Don Callis, as he is dealing with a serious health issue.

Kenny Omega has undoubtedly solidified himself as one of the greatest performers to ever grace the squared circle in the history of professional wrestling. The Cleaner has gained prominence by showcasing his incredible in-ring skills across the world. Moreover, he is one of the few wrestlers who achieved success without associating with WWE.

Omega has been one of the key factors in the success of AEW as well. Lately, Kenny was involved in a tag team with Chris Jericho known as The Golden Jets. The duo feuded with The Don Callis Family and were set to challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Championship as well. However, their momentum was halted.

It was revealed that Omega is suffering from diverticulitis and will be out of action indefinitely. Meanwhile, the wrestling world is wishing a speedy recovery for The Cleaner. Taking to Instagram, Kenny's current on-screen rival, Don Callis, broke his character and shared a tribute video for his former client.

"@kennyomegamanx @aew," Don Callis shared.

Following Omega going out of in-ring action, his AEW World Tag Team Championship match alongside Chris Jericho against the current champions, Ricky Starks and Big Bill, at the upcoming Worlds End Pay-Per-View also seems to be uncertain.

Kenny Omega recently informed fans about his health

Following the health scare, Kenny Omega was hospitalized and will be out of in-ring action indefinitely. The Cleaner also took to Twitter to share an update about his health with his fans.

"I can’t really sugar coat this. I’m out indefinitely. I tried to keep pushing past the pain for as long as I could until it became too much. Luckily doctors caught me when they did. I’ll be here so in the mean time, please enjoy wrestling!" Kenny Omega shared.

Only time will tell when the former AEW World Champion will be healthy enough to make his anticipated return to the squared circle.

