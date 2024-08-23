Don Callis all but confirms the blockbuster AEW arrival of former WWE RAW Superstar

Just days before AEW's biggest event of the year, Don Callis appears to have confirmed the arrival of former WWE RAW Superstar, Ricochet. The One and Only ended his six-year stint with the Stamford-based promotion a few months ago and has since been heavily rumored to join the All Elite Wrestling roster.

However, it wasn't until last night when Fightful Select confirmed that Ricochet had signed a multi-year deal with AEW. People close to him are under the impression that Mr. High Fly will be traveling to London for All In pay-per-view, though there's no word on what the company has in store for him.

Neither AEW nor Ricochet has officially commented on the ongoing rumors. However, Don Callis may have confirmed it on his official X/Twitter handle by simply sharing an emoji.

Trending

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Could Ricochet join forces with WWE Hall of Famer on AEW debut?

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo discussed a potential direction for Ricochet in All Elite Wrestling.

"The Last Outlaw" Jeff Jarrett has run with a group consisting of Satnam Singh and former TNA talents Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt. Russo entertained the thought of Jarrett "firing" Lethal and Dutt from his faction and replacing them with The One and Only:

"I just saw some stuff online where Jeff Jarrett lost the cup, the Owen Hart memorial cup and he was all distraught, this and that. Bro, let Jarrett turn and fire Lethal and Sonjay Dutt because they were never in the WWE. 'You guys pulled me down, man. I tried to raise you up but you were never in the WWE.' Now you do Ricochet and, you know, former WWE, bro, I think that would be huge heat with AEW fans."

Expand Tweet

AEW reportedly has plans to load up the Casino Gauntlet match with "interesting names." Could Ricochet be one of the mystery entrants? Fans will have to tune in to All ln this weekend to find out.

Are you excited to see Ricochet in All Elite Wrestling? Share your thoughts in the comments box.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback