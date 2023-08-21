Don Callis jokingly accuses WWE veteran of sandbagging against The Rock

Don Callis, the legendary wrestler, still has an eye on everything wrestling, as is evident by a recent tweet that he put out. In the tweet, Callis made reference to something that one wrestler should never do to another - sandbagging.

Callis did a quick reference to a 2001 match between Rocky and Lance Storm, where Storm seemingly sandbagged into the Chosen One's signature move, the spine buster, essentially no-selling it. Sandbagging such a move also requires the wrestler to make the other wrestler take all the weight down with them.

The clip shows an interesting facet of the Rock too, who sells the pummels that he gets at the hands of Lance Storm in a way that only he could.

Don Callis says Lance Storm sandbagged The Rock's spinebuster

Don Callis has enough in-ring experience to say whether a wrestler has sandbagged a move or not. Sandbagging, as Callis called out, greatly impedes the quality of the match, while selling the opponent's move is something that creates legendary scenarios - like the ones Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H are popular for.

Currently signed with AEW, he has wrestled in the WWE as Cyrus the Virus and has clashed with the best in ECW as well. Don is in a storyline with Jericho, where his antics have broken down The Jericho Appreciation Society, and given Jericho time to think about what's next in his storied career.

Don Callis previously ripped apart Lance Storm for posting a selfie

Lance Storm had a decent career in WWE, which included four tag-team championship reigns. He is now preparing himself for the Calgary Stampede. When he posted a selfie of him in a cowboy hat, Don Callis, who is also Canadian, had an interesting retort.

"This sums up why Alberta is a cesspool. Obsequious marks trying to be cowboys once a year. Not sure why anyone would aspire to be a cowboy. Lance looks like someone put a hat on a robot."

What do you think? Will Don's antics get him into yet another violent feud? Tell us in the comments section.