Don Callis rips into 4-time WWE Tag Team Champion for posting a selfie

WWE veteran Don Callis has been causing quite the stir since last night's AEW Dynamite. After trying to recruit Chris Jericho, The Invisible Hand has now set his sights on his long-term friend, Lance Storm. However, instead of praising him, Callis took a shot at him.

Storm and Jericho have a long history together, and according to both men, they got into the pro wrestling business together. In WWE, the two often clashed in the ring and had a brief feud in 2001.

Lance Storm recently took to Twitter to share a selfie of him preparing for the Calgary Stampede in a cowboy hat, which resulted in a hilarious shot from The Invisible Hand:

"This sums up why Alberta is a cesspool. Obsequious marks trying to be cowboys once a year. Not sure why anyone would aspire to be a cowboy. Lance looks like someone put a hat on a robot," Callis tweeted.

Don Callis's recent promo segment with Chris Jericho seemed to hint at the two joining forces at some point in the near future. The segment also notably drew much praise online, with some fans, with some fans even calling it "the greatest moment in wrestling history."

The WWE veteran is open to coming out of retirement to be Chris Jericho's final opponent

Jericho is one of the last stars of his generation who still actively competes today, and while retirement doesn't seem to be in his sights at all, he will have to hang his boots up eventually. But who could retire the WWE legend? Perhaps the man he started this all with.

In the past, Chris Jericho has openly stated that he wants to have his final match against Lance Storm. Earlier this year, after posting a throwback picture of himself with Jericho, Storm was asked if he'd be interested in retiring the AEW star and responded positively:

"If at all possible yes," Storm tweeted.

It remains to be seen if the two WWE veterans will clash one more time at the end of Chris Jericho's pro wrestling career. For any fans hoping to see the clash anytime soon, it doesn't seem like the AEW star has any retirement plans yet, so fans will have to be patient.

