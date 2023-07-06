Don Callis and Chris Jericho's promo gets called "the greatest moment in wrestling history"

Chris Jericho is arguably one of the best pro wrestlers in the world and is notably one of the few stars of his generation who is still actively competing. This Wednesday, The Ocho was approached by Don Callis on AEW Dynamite to join his faction, and fans are eating it up.

Since he betrayed Kenny Omega, Callis has been openly plotting to put together a new "family" who he believes won't let him down like The Cleaner did. Jericho, on the other hand, has had most of his recent feuds criticized online, and now it seems like the veteran is hoping to find some new direction.

The Dynamite segment was highly debated and garnered mixed reactions from many. In response to a clip posted by the official AEW Twitter Account, many fans flocked to the comment section. A handful of users seemed excited about the potential pairing since Chris Jericho didn't flat-out refuse Don Callis' preposition. One even called it the "greatest moment in wrestling history."

Check out some of the comments below:

Cad @CadJuice @AEW @IAmJericho

I couldn't hear almost anything Ringside since we were so loud!

Loved the energy. @TheDonCallis Crowd was CRAZY loud booing during this segment.I couldn't hear almost anything Ringside since we were so loud!Loved the energy. @AEW @IAmJericho @TheDonCallis Crowd was CRAZY loud booing during this segment.I couldn't hear almost anything Ringside since we were so loud!Loved the energy.

Naturally, not every fan was happy about the foreshadowing in the promo, as a number of them criticized the potential pairing and instead urged Chris Jericho to reconsider Callis' deal.

Jericho hasn't been involved in the Blackpool Combat Club feud with The Elite, but it seems that Callis doesn't intend to use Jon Moxley and company for his grand plan to eliminate the faction. The pro wrestling veteran seems to have a deep seated hate for Kenny Omega, as he once explained that it was The Cleaner's fault for how their relationship ended up going.

Konnan blames Chris Jericho for the poor booking involving Santana and Ortiz

Before he led the Jericho Appreciation Society, The Ocho was the driver behind The Inner Circle. While the faction was initially on the same page and dominated the AEW roster, they eventually fell apart after Chris Jericho betrayed Santana and Ortiz. While many fans were hoping the two would become a major babyface tag team, they seemed to fall off entirely.

In an edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Konnan recalled hearing from Tony Khan that the duo would be paired with Chris Jericho but noted that he ended up doing nothing for their careers.

“Tony was like, 'Oh Jericho’s going to use them.' And I was like, 'That’s a weird fit. But f**k it. And I love Jericho, he’s one of my best friends, but bro, he did nothing with them. I mean, absolutely nothing with them... And so these guys died a slow death and Santana was pi**ed off, and he has every reason to be.” (H/T: WrestleTalk)

Santana has since been teasing something on social media, and his most recent post simply said, "4 days." While some fans are hopeful that this could point to a return to AEW, it might just be the star's way of teasing the day his contract expires, and he's let go by the promotion.

