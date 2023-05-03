WWE veteran teases facing AEW star Chris Jericho in his retirement match

It looks like Chris Jericho has someone waiting in line for his retirement match. This man is none other than former WWE veteran Lance Storm, someone the AEW star is very much familiar with.

The Ideal Canadian tweeted a photo of himself and the Ocho 33 years ago, saying that it was his first promo picture. A fan replied to his tweet asking whether hypothetically he would be interested in accepting an offer from Jericho to wrestle him in his final match. Considering the decades-long history between the two, it was a no-brainer for the WWE veteran.

Looking back at the long history between these two superstars, it goes without saying that aside from this being a good ending to the career of a decorated legend, this would also be a match that fans of several generations would enjoy.

Seeing the Ideal Canadian back in the ring and facing one of the greatest icons in professional wrestling in his final match would be one for the books. Only time will tell whether the conditions needed for the match are set and met.

Confrontation with Chris Jericho was bound to happen, says AEW star

AEW star Adam Cole has found himself in a very interesting situation. He made his in-ring return after months of being sidelined due to an injury, but who would expect that his first real feud back with the company would be with the leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society?

Speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Adam Cole opened up about his recent confrontation with Jericho, revealing that he knew he would cross paths with the superstar as soon as he signed his AEW contract.

"As soon as I joined AEW and stepped in the locker room, I knew the day would come when I shared the ring with Chris Jericho. He is someone I’ve studied and looked up to for a long time. The fan in me is incredibly excited." (H/T Fightful)

The feud between Adam Cole and Chris Jericho is one that seems like it was always meant to happen. This is a dream feud for a lot of fans, and AEW has booked this perfectly, giving both superstars the chance to show the fans what makes them both top talents.

