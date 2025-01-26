Don Callis teases the arrival of a new member to his faction on AEW Collision

Veteran AEW manager Don Callis subtly teased the addition of a new member to his faction on the latest episode of Collision. The tease was made as part of a vignette aired on the show.

Since betraying Kenny Omega in 2023, Don Callis has formed his own faction with multiple members. The Don Callis Family started with Konosuke Takeshita and went on to recruit several notable names. Kyle Fletcher has emerged as a promising talent under Callis' tutelage.

On the latest episode of AEW Collision, Don Callis was featured in a vignette alongside Fletcher, Takeshita, Lance Archer, and Brian Cage. In the promo, the group discussed how it would deal with Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay. At the end of the segment, Callis subtly teased the arrival of a new member.

Trending

Expand Tweet

At one point in the promo, Brian Cage said there were "five of us" and only two of them, citing Omega and Ospreay. In response, Don Callis teased the arrival of a new member, saying, "Who said there's only five of us?"

Trent Beretta was a member of the faction several months ago, but he has been absent from AEW TV for quite some time. Fans will have to wait to see who the new member of the family will be.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback