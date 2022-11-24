Two-time AEW World Champion CM Punk has not been seen in Tony Khan's promotion since the 'Brawl-Out' incident. The Elite, who was also part of the altercation, made their return at the Full Gear pay-per-view. On last night's episode of Dynamite, The Elite was featured in another trios match where Kenny Omega mocked Punk and his friend and, as a result, got wrestling fans riled up.
This episode of Dynamite took place in Chicago, the hometown of CM Punk. As soon as The Elite made their way into the ring, the crowd began to chant "F*** The Elite", contrary to the chants during their debut.
During the match, Kenny Omega began trolling the live audience by biting Pac and then followed it by hitting CM Punk's finishing move, Go to Sleep. Matt Jackson also trolled Punk by botching Hangman's finisher, The Buckshot Lariat.
Fans saw this as a shot taken by Omega towards Punk and his friend Ace Steel and started praising the former AEW World Champion for doing so.
Furthermore, some fans suspected that the constant digs by The Elite seemed like the self-proclaimed Best in the World was making his return to AEW soon.
Some argued that Omega hit the move better than the multi-time WWE Champion.
Omega mentioned in a recent interview that he wanted the fans to forget about the brawl-out and not blame anyone. Seeing how Omega went on to troll the Chicago-born wrestler, some people on the social media platform felt he was either hypocritical or was his plan all along to agitate the crowd even more.
Kenny Omega thanked a former Bullet Club member for using his finisher on AEW Dynamite
While the Internet Wrestling Community is ridiculing Kenny Omega for using CM Punk's finisher, the former AEW Champion took to Twitter to thank one of his friends from New Japan Pro Wrestling, Kenta, for giving permission to use his finisher.
"Thank you, @KENTAG2S. Always a good brother. Bullet Club 4-Life amirite?" Kenny Omega tweeted.
Kenta was the first person to use the Go To Sleep finish move and later on was taken up by CM Punk once he signed with WWE.
Despite Omega mentioning Kenta, fans still do believe that Omega was mocking the two-time AEW World Champion.
Do you think CM Punk will make a return to Tony Khan's promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.
