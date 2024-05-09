"Don’t ever do it again" - Bully Ray is unhappy over controversial spot on AEW Dynamite

Bully Ray explained his unhappiness over a dangerous spot on AEW Dynamite. This incident happened in a match between Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta.

Beretta and Cassidy have been friends ever since AEW started. They have helped each other during their matches and teamed together on several occasions. However, a couple of weeks ago, Trent turned on Cassidy.

This week on AEW Dynamite, both men faced off in a brutal match. During the bout, Beretta delivered a piledriver on the steel steps. However, Cassidy was able to recover from the move and ultimately win the match.

Speaking on his Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray criticized the spot saying that they destroyed the credibility of the move since Cassidy was able to recover as easily as he did. He also said credibility and legitimacy are very important when it comes to wrestling and its moves and was rather disappointed with the spot.

“Here is my constructive criticism on that particular moment in time and that story. Don’t ever do it again. It’s wrong. You are taking the piledriver on the steel steps and the move that was done afterwards, and throwing it out the door. There’s gotta be legitimacy, credibility to something. If you wanted him to just stand up, why not give him a regular piledriver? Why not just attack him on the floor, and just give him a piledriver on the floor? Wouldn’t that have been enough. I still would have been pissed, but a lot less pissed, if it was just a piledriver on the floor. Because a piledriver on the steel steps is a lot more devastating than the one on the floor, followed up by another move,” said Ray. [H/T WrestleZone.com]

Bully Ray explains how Tony Khan can get his revenge on The Elite

A couple of weeks ago on AEW Dynamite, Jack Perry sucker punched Tony Khan in the stomach. The Young Bucks then followed with a Meltzer Driver to the defenseless Khan. Since then, Tony has been absent from AEW and The Elite have taken charge of the show.

Speaking on his Busted Open Radio, Bully mentions how the AEW boss could get revenge on The Elite. He said he wanted Khan to have his "man-up moment" and punch Jack Perry in the face

"This is what I wanna see from Tony Khan. When it comes to Jack Perry, I want to see Tony Khan have his George McFly moment. I wanna see Tony Khan have his man-up moment. I want to see Tony take his hand, ball it up into a fist, and punch Jack Perry right in his freaking mouth. That's the receipt. It's that simple. He ain't gonna get The Bucks the way The Bucks got him. He can get Jack Perry, and if Jack Perry gets the heat lumped on him the way he should from tonight, people have wanted to see that all summer,'' he said.

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan will punish The Elite and Perry for their actions on AEW Dynamite when he returns.