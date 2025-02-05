"Don't fool us bro," "You shouldn't lie" - Fans lash out at Tony Khan over his recent claims about AEW Grand Slam 2025

Tony Khan recently made some claims about the AEW Grand Slam 2025 Pay-Per-View. However, fans have lashed out at him over these claims.

AEW has grown exponentially since its inception. For a couple of years, the promotion even hosted one of its biggest PPVs All In London. Last year, the Jacksonville-based promotion announced that it would host AEW Grand Slam 2025 in Australia, which was a bold move considering the country's small wrestling market.

This proved challenging for AEW when they moved from Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane to Brisbane Entertainment Centre due to poor ticket sales. Since the original venue was a stadium, many fans expected Grand Slam to be a pay-per-view. However, it was later revealed that AEW Grand Slam: Australia is just a TV special.

During a recent interview with TV Insider, Tony Khan claimed that the AEW Grand Slam was always going to be a TV special. He further added that it would be one of TNT's biggest nights of the year.

“Having this be a TV event has always been the plan. That’s something that the network wanted. It’s something the network brought to us recently as an opportunity to follow NBA All-Star Saturday. We saw it as a huge opportunity. It was a great vote of confidence for our partners at WBD. It will be one of the biggest nights of the year on TNT. It’s a great opportunity given the lead-in.”

However, fans are not buying Tony Khan's claims and they lashed out at the AEW boss. Check out some of the reactions below:

Vince Russo claims WWE isn't viewing Tony Khan's promotion as a threat

Ever since AEW launched in 2019, it has been constantly compared to WWE. Tony Khan has done everything to keep up with the Stamford-based promotion. They launched multiple weekly shows, hosted a PPV in London, and are now gearing up to expand to more international markets like Australia. While AEW may be viewing WWE as a threat, the same may not be reciprocated.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, Vince Russo claimed that WWE isn't looking at AEW as a threat at all:

"I don't think they're looking at AEW as a threat at all. I could be wrong, bro. I don't have any inside info or anything, just looking at the landscape, and I don't think AEW is a pimple on the WWE's butt, bro," Vince Russo said.

It will be interesting to see if AEW will be able to sell out the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in time for Grand Slam.

