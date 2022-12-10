"Don’t get it twisted" - Top AEW Superstar responds to being compared with WWE legend The Rock

Popular AEW superstar Ricky Starks has responded to wrestling fans comparing him to The Rock.

Apart from being handsome, there are quite a few similarities between the two superstars, whether it's their sense of fashion or their ability on the microphone. Fans and wrestlers alike have drawn comparisons between AEW FTW Champion Ricky Starks and WWE legend Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

Taking to Twitter, the popular star claimed that he appreciated the comparisons to The Great One. However, as per his tweet, he would rather carve out his own legacy, the Starks legacy.

"Don’t get it twisted, I appreciate the @TheRock comparison but I’m doing good carving out Starks legacy," wrote Starks.

Check out Starks' tweet below:

Starks is currently in a feud with MJF and on the latest edition of Dynamite, the two men engaged in a brutal war of words. The 32-year-old will challenge for the AEW World Championship at Winter Is Coming.

Mark Henry claimed that AEW Ricky Starks reminds him of Shawn Michaels

WWE legend Mark Henry was recently full of praise for Ricky Starks. Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, he compared Starks to Shawn Michaels.

Henry spoke about Starks' latest matches in the Jacksonville-based promotion and claimed that he would've done the same if he was in the top star's place. He said:

"Think about the last two matches Ricky Starks has had. Ricky Starks is shining, man. He looked like Shawn Michaels last week. [Starks] had an injury that he was healing from and Ethan Page did exactly what I would have done, he took advantage of the weakened parts of [Starks]."

Starks recently won the world championship eliminator tournament by beating Ethan Page in the final. In doing so, he earned the opportunity to challenge MJF for the world title.

On the latest edition of Dynamite, he won the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal and will challenge Starks in a Winner Takes All Match at Winter Is Coming. This will be MJF's first title defense since winning the title at Full Gear.

Do you think it is time for AEW to put the world championship on Ricky Starks or continue with MJF? Sound off in the comment section

Did an upcoming star just challenge Seth Rollins here?

Poll : 0 votes