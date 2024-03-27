“Don't give me hope” - WWE Universe blown away by Dean Ambrose’s possible WrestleMania 40 return pitch

Wrestling fans recently discussed the probability of former WWE Champion Jon Moxley (FKA Dean Ambrose) returning to the Stamford-based promotion at WrestleMania XL.

Jon Moxley is currently signed to AEW. However, many fans want to see the former Shield member and Dustin Rhodes' (Goldust in WWE) involvement in the current Cody Rhodes vs. The Bloodline storyline. The Rock and Roman Reigns have both gotten personal with The American Nightmare by bringing up his mother Michell and father, Dusty Rhodes, in recent weeks.

On Twitter/X, a fan speculated that if Dustin Rhodes' appears at WrestleMania XL, it might open the doors for Moxley's return at The Showcase of the Immortals.

"If Cody’s brother is making an appearance at Wrestlemania. Then Roman’s brother is also making an appearance at Wrestlemania," the post read.

Fans were quick to provide their thoughts on the possible appearance of the AEW stars.

"Don't do that, don't give me hope!" wrote one fan.

MJF respects Jon Moxley for quitting WWE

Jon Moxley shocked the wrestling world when he jumped ship from WWE to AEW in 2019. The former Shield member parted ways with the Stamford-based promotion due to creative differences. Since then, the talented wrestler has enjoyed a great run in Tony Khan's promotion.

In his article for The Player's Tribune, Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) lavished praise on Jon Moxley for his decision to quit WWE.

"The thing you have to understand with Mox is that he chose AEW. Maybe that sounds obvious, but it’s not. It’s hard to explain! It’s like people have these weird emotional scars about wrestling from so many years of there being only one game in town. Where it’s like, 'Ok, you wrestled classics in Ring of Honor! You were a top guy in the indies! You sold out arenas in Mexico! You were (literally) big in Japan!' Cool! Have you ever said, 'Welcome to Monday Night RAW, though??' I just think there’s a segment of fans who would always assume, no matter what, that WWE was Plan A. But Jon took a f*cking sledgehammer to that assumption!" wrote MJF.

As of now, Jon Moxley is unlikely to return to the Stamford-based promotion. However, one can never rule out anything in the world of professional wrestling. Will we ever see the former WWE Champion head to Titanland? Only time will tell!

