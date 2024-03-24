WWE drops a big Jon Moxley reference

Jon Moxley is a foundational star for AEW, having played a major part in the company since his debut at the inaugural Double or Nothing pay-per-view in 2019. Before that, however, he was a WWE Superstar and a member of one of wrestling's most famous factions, The Shield.

Jon Moxley is a member of The Blackpool Combat Club in AEW alongside Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta. The four men banded together to impose their ideals of struggle and violence on All Elite Wrestling's roster.

A decade ago, Moxley was part of a similar band of brothers in The Shield. Like the BCC in AEW, The Shield ran roughshod over WWE's roster, but in the name of justice. While the faction officially broke up in 2014 after Seth Rollins betrayed Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley (then known as Dean Ambrose), the group's legacy lives on.

Fans have been talking lately about the "Big 3" in reference to All Elite Wrestling's three recent free-agent signings: Will Ospreay, Kazuchika Okada, and Mercedes Mone. However, some believe that the term can be used to refer to the dominant trio known as The Shield.

Responding to a fan on X, WWE on Fox posted an image of the "Big 3" in The Shield, including AEW's Jon Moxley:

This post by WWE on Fox is especially interesting, considering that the Stamford-based company has gone out of its way recently to crop Moxley out when showing images and videos of The Shield.

Jon Moxley set to miss AEW Tag Team tournament

Jon Moxley has been one of the most prolific names in the five-year history of All Elite Wrestling, having carried the AEW World Championship a record three times. However, it seems that he's finally taking some time off.

Fans were stunned when the Jacksonville-based promotion didn't include Moxley, Castagnoli, or any of The Blackpool Combat Club in the brackets for its highly anticipated tournament to crown the new Tag Team Champions. Rumors circulated that The Purveyor of Violence could be injured, but that doesn't seem to be the case.

As reported by Fightful Select, Mox was scheduled to take some time away from AEW, which means he won't be included in the tournament. But that doesn't mean he's not staying busy. The 38-year-old is set to compete in a huge CMLL show this Friday alongside his BCC partners.

Moxley is also scheduled to return to Japan for NJPW Sakura Genesis on April 6, where he and Shota Umino will take on Ren Narita and rogue AEW star Jack Perry.