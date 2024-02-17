"They treating him like Benoit" - Fans astonished as WWE seemingly tries to crop Jon Moxley out of vignette

Jon Moxley is no longer with WWE, and it looks like WWE is trying to erase his history from the promotion. Fans on social media noticed this and were astonished when the Stamford-based promotion seemingly tried to crop The Purveyor of Violence out of a vignette.

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins had a segment on this week’s Monday Night Raw where The Visionary offered his alliance to The American Nightmare. Rollins talked about Roman Reigns and the time he spent with him in Shield. WWE then aired a vignette that featured Reigns and Rollins’ Shield days.

Surprisingly, the Stamford-based promotion edited Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) out of all the clips. This could be because he is no longer with the promotion, and is currently working under AEW.

The wrestling world shared their reaction on X regarding how they felt about WWE cropping out Moxley of the vignette.

Some fans believe WWE deliberately cropped The Purveyor of Violence out because he has been bad-mouthing about the promotion.

Former WWE star claims he isn’t scared of Jon Moxley

Jon Moley faced Dax Harwood on Dynamite this week. He won the match but attacked his opponent after the match. Cash Wheeler rushed out to save his FTR buddy but got beaten up by BCC’s Claudio Castagnoli instead. Addressing the attack during a backstage promo, Dax claimed that he doesn’t fear Jon Moxley like the other AEW stars in the locker room.

“You don’t do **** to us, Mox. You don’t scare us. To me, you are the scum of the bottom of my shoe, Mox. I have all the respect. Cash has all the respect in the world for your wrestling abilities. You’ve carved your own legacy, and I’m proud of that. I’m happy for that. You guys [Blackpool Combat Club] can go down as some of the greatest wrestlers of all time. But you don’t scare us. You ain’t nothing to us. You ain’t **** to us, Mox,” Dax said.

He also challenged The Purveyor of Violence and his Blackpool Combat Club mate to a match against him and his tag team partner, Cash. It will be interesting to see where this rivalry leads.

