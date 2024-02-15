"You are the scum of the bottom of my shoe" - Former WWE star isn't scared of Jon Moxley like others in the AEW locker room

A former WWE star has claimed he isn't scared of Jon Moxley. The name in question is Dax Harwood (fka Scott Dawson).

On this week's AEW Dynamite, Dax Harwood faced Jon Moxley in a singles match. The Purveyor of Violence defeated the FTR member via submission but wasn't satisfied with the victory. He continued to attack Harwood following the contest. Cash Wheeler came out for the save but was assaulted by Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli.

In a backstage promo, Harwood addressed Jon Moxley's assault and claimed that he was not scared of the latter, like other stars in the AEW locker room:

“You don’t do **** to us, Mox. You don’t scare us. To me, you are the scum of the bottom of my shoe, Mox. I have all the respect. Cash has all the respect in the world for your wrestling abilities. You’ve carved your own legacy, and I’m proud of that. I’m happy for that. You guys [Blackpool Combat Club] can go down as some of the greatest wrestlers of all time. But you don’t scare us. You ain’t nothing to us. You ain’t **** to us, Mox,” he said.

Dax Harwood challenges Jon Moxley and his BCC stablemates

Dax Harwood made some bold comments about Jon Moxley and his Blackpool Combat Club stablemates on Wednesday's Dynamite.

In the same promo, the former AEW World Tag Team Champion challenged BCC on behalf of FTR for a future match:

“So what I suggest is from now on, there’s gotta come a time, there’s gotta come a date. There’s gotta come a time where it is BCC versus FTR, and that time [is] coming sometime, somewhere, some city, some building. FTR versus Blackpool Combat Club, and just remember, we didn’t name ourselves after somebody else. We made the name for ourselves,” Harwood added.

Dax Harwood also claimed that he accepted his recent loss to The Purveyor of Violence and would work harder next time like he always did. Though he didn't enjoy losing to Moxley, he was not letting the loss get to his head.

