Jon Moxley beats returning former WWE Superstar in a first-time-ever match

Jon Moxley had an unbelievable match against a returning former WWE star on AEW Dynamite. The bout lasted well over 20 minutes, with the fans on the edge of their seats.

The name in question is Dax Harwood (FKA Scott Dawson in WWE). He and Moxley started the match cautiously, as the two men did not get off the line from the beginning. Instead, there were some shenanigans.

These included Jon Moxley planting a kiss on Harwood before the match. That surprised everyone, but what was even more interesting was that Harwood returned the favor during their bout. After a few blows, the match moved outside the ring, and Moxley flung Harwood into the ring post.

That seemed to daze the former WWE NXT star, but despite that, Dax got on with the match and had a few near falls. Moxley thought he had the match when he hit his opponent with a Piledriver and a Stomp, only for him to kick out.

He later applied a rear naked choke to win the match via submission. After the match, Jon Moxley did not let go of Harwood, prompting Cash Wheeler to come out and make the save. That saw Claudio Castagnoli come to Moxley’s rescue, and the two men beat up FTR to stand tall.

