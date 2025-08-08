"Don't Know How Well They're Doing" - Hall of Famer Casts Doubt Over AEW Star Britt Baker's Potential Move to WWE (Exclusive)

AEW star Britt Baker is one of the biggest stars in the female division. She is a former Women's World Champion in the promotion and helped build the division up from ground zero. The 34-year-old hasn't been seen on television since November of last year, raising doubts over her future in the promotion.

Britt Baker has long been linked with a move to WWE, and her absence from TV has only added fuel to that fire. However, Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter recently cast doubt over the success of her potential move to the global juggernaut.

Apter was talking on The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge when he was asked about the possibility of Baker joining WWE by co-host Mac Davis. Apter stated that while he believed she would fit well with the promotion, he had his doubts.

"I think she'd be great in there. But again, I don't know how well they're doing with these people," Apter said. [From 1:18 onwards]

WWE has recently seen a lot of former AEW stars join the promotion. Former AEW World Champion CM Punk, former TBS Champion Jade Cargill, and co-founder of the promotion, Cody Rhodes, have all gone on to achieve massive successes in the Stamford-based promotion. A lot of the recent newcomers have also debuted on the NXT brand, such as Ricky Stars, Ethan Page, and Mariah May.

