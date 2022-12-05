"Don't know why they thought this would work" - Wrestling veteran questions major AEW star referencing Triple H and WWE official on Dynamite

AEW World Champion MJF is known for his numerous digs at WWE and the infamous "2024 Bidding War." However, wrestling veteran Disco Inferno believes the jabs and references have gone too far.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman might just be one of the most talented wrestlers today, something the star himself firmly believes in. Despite this, he's recently been receiving some legitimate flak for his promos, something he was once almost universally praised for.

During the recent Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno questioned why MJF would mention Triple H and Nick Khan again despite AEW Dynamite's poor ratings.

"I don’t think that’s a good look for the show, to be honest with you. And their numbers aren’t good right now, so it’s not working. I don’t know why they thought this would work, okay?" Disco said. (10:08 onward).

Ricardo E. Segarra 🎅🏼🎄🎁❄️ @RickESegarra I hope the story is that MJF hit Regal so hard that he doesn’t wake up until he’s in WWE. He opens his eyes and Hunter is standing over him, “Hey buddy, how you feeling?” Regal starts ranting about a dream that he was in another promotion. I hope the story is that MJF hit Regal so hard that he doesn’t wake up until he’s in WWE. He opens his eyes and Hunter is standing over him, “Hey buddy, how you feeling?” Regal starts ranting about a dream that he was in another promotion. https://t.co/ziE9Sm6m3Y

Disco Inferno continued, criticizing Friedman's attack on William Regal.

"This was supposed to be heat, but I don’t know why they thought this would be heat because Regal just turned on Moxley and he looks stupid here. I thought it was obvious what he was gonna do here." (10:50 onward).

Regardless of the intentions behind MJF's attack on The Gentleman Villain, all rumors seem to be indicating that William Regal has left AEW and is on his way back to WWE.

Konnan believes that William Regal was underutilized in every segment and feud he was involved with in AEW

William Regal's AEW debut was met with near-universal positivity from fans both online and in attendance. As soon as the veteran formed the Blackpool Combat Club, fans had even higher hopes.

Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ✂️ @DrainBamager Claudio Castagnoli on the status of Blackpool Combat Club after William Regal: "I guess we have to wait and see. You know, we’re still talking.



I think we have to have a little group meeting to figure out what’s next, or if there’s a next. So yeah, I’ll leave it at that." Claudio Castagnoli on the status of Blackpool Combat Club after William Regal: "I guess we have to wait and see. You know, we’re still talking.I think we have to have a little group meeting to figure out what’s next, or if there’s a next. So yeah, I’ll leave it at that." https://t.co/neq9rkK0zw

During the same episode of Keepin' It 100, WCW veteran Konnan claimed that these fans' hopes had been dashed as Regal was never involved in a meaningful segment.

"I just think Regal’s been underutilized. He’s very, very talented and between the [Blackpool] Combat Club and Danielson wanting nobody to hit him, and with MJF he’s been underutilized, he doesn’t mean anything. Everybody wants to do something with him, but he hasn’t really given anybody the rub." (11:09 onward).

Unfortunately, if the rumors surrounding his exit from the Jacksonville-based promotion are true, fans will likely never know what else William Regal could have achieved in All Elite Wrestling.

