"Don’t have a lot of time left" - Popular AEW star breaks down future plans on Tony Khan-led promotion

Despite being only 41 years old, the pro-wrestler on Tony Khan's roster apparently thinks he has little time left to achieve his goals in AEW.

Former WWE star Shawn Spears (fka Tye Dillinger) recently made his comeback on the Jacksonville-based promotion on the October 12 episode of Dynamite in Toronto. Exhibiting a babyface persona, he seemingly reverted back to his ‘Perfect 10’ gimmick from WWE.

Despite being a veteran of the pro-wrestling business, Shawn Spears is yet to earn any gold in AEW. Speaking on a recent episode of The Sessions podcast, Shawn spoke about his future plans in the company.

"I am winding down, I don’t have a lot of time left. That’s probably the main reason why I put pressure on myself now. (...) Both [Spears responded when Paquette asked if he means contractually or body-wise]. Body-wise, I’m in really good shape. I’m in great shape, best shape of my life. I mean it in a sense where I’ve never been at the main event, top of the card, champion schedule." (H/T: PostWrestling)

Shawn Spears™️ @ShawnSpears



Such a great chat with a pro’s pro and friend.



Thank you twitter.com/reneepaquette/… Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette cc: We love an EXCLUSIVE!! Especially when it comes to babies!! I had such a great chat with @ShawnSpears about some really personal stuff. And he dropped some huge news about his son on the way. Click in to hear itcc: @CassieLee We love an EXCLUSIVE!! Especially when it comes to babies!! I had such a great chat with @ShawnSpears about some really personal stuff. And he dropped some huge news about his son on the way. Click in to hear it 😜 cc: @CassieLee ❤️ https://t.co/f4uYbvapuv One of the most honest interviews I’ve ever done.Such a great chat with a pro’s pro and friend.Thank you @ReneePaquette One of the most honest interviews I’ve ever done. Such a great chat with a pro’s pro and friend. Thank you @ReneePaquette twitter.com/reneepaquette/…

Spears further went on to explain how a champion's schedule is a hectic one, taking the example of Jon Moxley. Moxley has been on a busy schedule lately, ever since he reclaimed the AEW World Championship for the 3rd time.

The AEW star recently revealed his baby's gender after Rampage

Shawn Spears had an explosive first match since May 25th on this week's episode of Rampage when he teamed up with FTR to face Prince Nana's faction at the end of the show.

After the show went off-air, Spears shared a heartfelt moment with fans. The Perfect 10 thanked the audience and said that his absence was due to his mother's illness, who passed away a few months ago. After imparting the heartbreaking news, he encouraged the audience by stating that his mother was the guardian angel who would watch after his kid. Spears then confirmed that he and Cassie Lee are expecting a son.

However, it remains to be seen what is next for the star in the coming weeks.

